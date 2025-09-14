Terence Crawford stuns Canelo Alvarez, wins by unanimous decision

Underdog Terence Crawford outboxed Canelo Alvarez early on and won a unanimous decision in their title fight Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Canelo Alvarez walks to the ring before an undisputed super middleweight championship boxing match against Terence Crawford in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Canelo Alvarez stands in the ring before an undisputed super middleweight championship boxing match against Terence Crawford in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Terence Crawford stands in the ring before an undisputed super middleweight championship boxing match against Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Terence Crawford during an undisputed super middleweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Canelo Alvarez, left, defends against a punch by Terence Crawford during an undisputed super middleweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Terence Crawford, right, throws a punch at Canelo Alvarez during an undisputed super middleweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Terence Crawford staked his claim as the best boxer of his generation Saturday with a masterful performance to take the undisputed super middleweight title from Canelo Alvarez in a unanimous-decision victory in front of a record-setting crowd at Allegiant Stadium.

Crawford (42-0) is now the first male fighter in history to hold all of the world titles at three weight classes in his career.

He accomplished the feat by using his jab and elite counter-punching ability to keep Alvarez (63-3-2) from unleashing his power, leaving the former champion visibly frustrated at times.

Crawford won 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 on the scorecards.

The debut boxing event at Allegiant Stadium drew a crowd of 70,482, shattering the state record for attendance at a boxing match previously set in 1982 when Larry Holmes fought Gerry Cooney in a temporary outdoor arena at Caesars Palace.

It’s the most people to attend any sporting event at Allegiant Stadium.

Crawford spent the early portion of the fight on his back foot, expertly countering Alvarez with a pinpoint jab to banking rounds while Alvarez tried to work the body to wear him down.

Both fighters started to really come alive in the fourth round when Crawford’s best flurries of the fight seemed to energize Alvarez, who landed some big power shots to answer.

It wasn’t enough.

Crawford, who was coming up three weight classes from where he last held the undisputed belts, settled back into the fight until the ninth round when Alvarez appeared to feel the urgency and turned up the intensity.

Crawford, however, was undaunted as he resumed his clinic and closed out the victory by getting even more aggressive in the championship rounds.

In the co-main event, Callum Walsh remained unbeaten and claimed the WBC Continental Americas light middleweight belt by handing Fernando Vargas Jr. the first loss of his pro career in a largely pedestrian bout.

Walsh (15-0) controlled nearly every round against Vargas (17-1), but never threatened a stoppage as he cruised to the win.

Christian M’billi (29-0-1) retained the WBC interim super middleweight title with a spilt draw against Lester Martinez (19-0-1) in an entertaining bout on the main card.

M’billi could have positioned himself to have a legitimate claim for a shot at Crawford with an impressive victory, but Martinez withstood his best shots and delivered plenty of his own.

Middleweight Brandon Adams (26-4) upset top contender Serhii Bohachuk (26-3) for the second time in his career in the featured preliminary bout.

Adams ended Bohachuk’s undefeated run with a stunning knockout in 2021, then spoiled his shot at redemption with a unanimous decision Saturday despite being nearly a +400 underdog.

Also, rising Saudi Arabian star Mohammed Alakel (6-0) earned a unanimous decision over Travis Kent Crawford (7-5) in his first fight outside his home country.

Kent Crawford, 22, announced before the fight he would retire regardless of the outcome to begin basic training for the Army this month.

