“The Kings” celebrates Leonard, Hagler, Duran and Hearns

Marvelous Marvin Hagler (born Marvin Nathaniel Hagler; May 23, 1954) is an American former professional boxer who competed from 1973 to 1987. He reigned as the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, making twelve defenses of that title, and currently holds the highest knockout percentage of all undisputed middleweight champions, at 78%, while also holding the second longest unified championship reign in boxing history at twelve consecutive defenses. Shown here on shoulders of trainers, Goody and Petronelli after victory over Thomas Hearns. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As the four fabulous hours began to conclude, boxing trainer turned analyst Teddy Atlas shared a poignant sentiment about the true significance of the sport.

“Boxing is intertwined with the battles going on in life.”

And that is essentially what Showtime’s “The Kings” is all about.

The four-part docuseries chronicles the championship careers of boxing’s famed “Four Kings,” emphasizing in particular their relationship with the world around them. Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran and Thomas Hearns carried boxing for more than a decade, winning world titles and inspiring people all over America, Panama and beyond.

Each part of the project captures a certain chapter of their storied rivalries, examining the rise, fall and legacy of each fighter.

The series more broadly examines the metaphorical significance of boxing, with Ronald Reagan’s tumultuous presidency serving as the backdrop throughout the course of the film, which debuts Sunday at 5 p.m.

“There’s something about the way the four (fighters) interacted that’s unique,” said director Mat Whitecross, who spent more than two years working on the project. “Each one of them represented a different aspect of the era.”

Leonard (36-3, 25 knockouts) was the chosen one from Palmer Park, Maryland. He was the apolitical Olympic gold medalist that mastered the business of boxing with his skill, charm and charisma.

Hagler (62-3-2, 52 KOs) was the underdog from Brockton, Massachusetts, wanting only the respect his talented demanded.

Duran (103-16, 70 KOs) was the fighting pride of Panama — and all of Latin America. He was a beacon of hope during a time of political turmoil.

And Hearns (61-5-1) embodied the fighting spirit of Detroit, a town ravaged by the failures of Reaganomics.

The foursome conquered poverty, boxing — and one another, combining to fight nine times during the 1980s. Las Vegas hosted seven of the fights, with each seeming more grandiose than the one before.

Hagler beat Hearns. Hearns beat Duran. Duran beat Leonard. Leonard beat Hagler. But all four were champions.

All four were kings.

Archival footage is seamlessly spliced together, creating a chronological narrative told mostly by the four champions themselves. Journalists, promoters, pundits and friends round out the story with their respective insights and opinions.

The four hours seem to fly.

“Of course there was big money at stake, but it was more about the fighting still at that stage,” Whitecross said. “Made that something to aspire to. Maybe things can go back to that way.”

