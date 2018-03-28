Ticket refunds available for ‘Canelo’ Alvarez-GGG rematch

The fate of the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin rematch won’t be determined until April 10, but MGM Resorts International is already prepared for a canceled fight.

Boxers Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin, right, during a press conference for their upcoming fight at Microsoft Square in Los Angeles, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The fate of the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin rematch won’t be determined until April 10, but MGM Resorts International is already prepared for a canceled fight.

Full ticket refunds are available for the May 5 middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena, an MGM official told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a text message Wednesday.

“In the event a fan requested a refund, they could get one at the original point of sale and in full,” the text read.

Full refunds are now available for those who purchased #CaneloGGG2 tickets for May 5 @TMobileArena, according to an MGM official. This fight is in serious jeopardy, fight fans #Boxing — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) March 28, 2018

Last week, the Nevada Athletic Commission temporarily suspended Alvarez after two positive drug tests from February. The commission scheduled a hearing April 10 for Alvarez to explain what happened and to determine if the rematch with Golovkin will go forward on Cinco de Mayo.

Earlier this month, Alvarez said the positive tests had trace levels of Clenbuterol because of contaminated meat that Alvarez ate in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Golden Boy Promotions, Alvarez’s promoter, released a video tweet Tuesday of Alvarez training in San Diego.

Terrific day of sparring for @Canelo, who looked very sharp and determined at his training camp in San Diego, CA. @CANELOTEAM pic.twitter.com/KPITbRxyP7 — Golden Boy Boxing (@GoldenBoyBoxing) March 27, 2018

“Terrific day of sparring for Canelo, who looked very sharp and determined at his training camp in San Diego, CA,” the tweet read.

More boxing: Follow all of our boxing coverage online at reviewjournal.com/boxing and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.