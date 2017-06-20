Tickets for ‘Canelo’ Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin bout go on sale Thursday

Tickets for the middleweight showdown between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) will defend his middleweight belts against Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) Sept 16. at T-Mobile Arena in one of the biggest fights of the year.
Tickets are priced at $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700, $500 and $300, not including applicable service charges and taxes. Tickets will be available online on axs.com and t-mobilearena.com, and by phone at 888-929-7849.
A social media presale started Tuesday on axs.com. The promo code is CANELOGGG.
