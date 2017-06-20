ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Boxing

Tickets for ‘Canelo’ Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin bout go on sale Thursday

By Gilbert Manzano Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2017 - 10:32 am
 

Tickets for the middleweight showdown between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) will defend his middleweight belts against Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) Sept 16. at T-Mobile Arena in one of the biggest fights of the year.

Tickets are priced at $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700, $500 and $300, not including applicable service charges and taxes. Tickets will be available online on axs.com and t-mobilearena.com, and by phone at 888-929-7849.

A social media presale started Tuesday on axs.com. The promo code is CANELOGGG.

More Boxing: Follow all of our boxing coverage online at reviewjournal.com/boxing and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Boxing Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like