Tickets for ‘Canelo’ Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin bout go on sale Thursday

Saul Canelo Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Canelo Alvarez in announced at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Saul Canelo Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin face each other after their September fight was announced following Alvarez unanimous decision against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the catch weight bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Tickets for the middleweight showdown between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) will defend his middleweight belts against Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) Sept 16. at T-Mobile Arena in one of the biggest fights of the year.

Tickets are priced at $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700, $500 and $300, not including applicable service charges and taxes. Tickets will be available online on axs.com and t-mobilearena.com, and by phone at 888-929-7849.

A social media presale started Tuesday on axs.com. The promo code is CANELOGGG.

