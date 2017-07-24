Tickets for Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor megabout go on sale

Fans who purchased a ticket to Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor have a very valuable item.

Floyd Mayweather, left, and Conor McGregor exchange harsh words during a promotional stop in Toronto on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for their upcoming boxing match in Las Vegas. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tickets for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor megabout went on sale Monday, and those who were lucky enough to purchase one have a very valuable item.

The Aug. 26 bout at T-Mobile Arena that is expected to sell out instantly is by far the most expensive combat sports event in terms of average price, according to TicketIQ.com.

For those who registered on Ticketmaster Verified Fan before Thursday’s deadline, got to select face-value tickets that range from $500 to $10,000. The cheapest ticket on the secondary market starts around $2,500.

The average ticket price for Mayweather-McGregor on the secondary market is $6,256 and the average get-in price is $2,498. To compare, the average price on the secondary market for the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao match in 2015 was $4,830 and the average get-in price was $3,670.

Mayweather and Pacquiao generated a gate record of $79 million. Mayweather and McGregor are projected to be slightly under at $77 million, according to ESPN.

The highest attendance for a combat sports event at T-Mobile Arena is 20,510 set by Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.