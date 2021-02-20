Title, pride at stake in Miguel Berchelt-Oscar Valdez fight

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt and Oscar Valdez will meet Saturday night in perhaps the most tantalizing matchup between Mexican fighters since 2004.

Miguel Berchelt, left, and Oscar Valdez pose during the weigh-in for the WBC super featherweight title at the MGM Grand Conference Center on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Miguel Berchelt, left, and Oscar Valdez face off during the weigh-in for the WBC super featherweight title at the MGM Grand Conference Center on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

It’s one of the most legendary trilogies in boxing history. The one between Mexican legends and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductees Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera. Three fights so epic that undefeated super featherweight Oscar Valdez still draws on them for inspiration today.

“Those type of fights come out naturally,” said Valdez, recalling the three 12-round title fights, all of which ended via decision in Las Vegas.“If a war happens, it happens out of nowhere because we’re two boxers who are trying to give it their all, not back down, try and win something.

“That’s what can make it a possible war.”

Valdez (28-0, 22 knockouts) and Miguel Berchelt (37-1, 33 KOs) are finally ready to fight in perhaps Mexico’s most tantalizing matchup since the Morales-Barrera trilogy concluded in 2004. They will meet in the main event of a Top Rank card Saturday in the Grand Ballroom at the MGM Grand on an ESPN-televised card.

Berchelt, 29, is the established champion who is seeking the seventh successful defense of the WBC title he won four years ago. Valdez, 30, is a former WBO featherweight champion who moved up in weight with the hope of dethroning Berchelt.

The two are fighting not just for Berchelt’s belt but for pride and honor in their native country.

“The winner could be the next superstar from Mexico,” Berchelt said this week through an interpreter. “All eyes from Mexico are on this fight.”

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, who promotes both fighters, compared their matchup to those of Morales-Barrera. He also promoted those three fights and said they’re among the most memorable of his career, which dates to 1966.

Berchelt, as the naturally bigger fighter, is equipped with a better reach and more punching power. But Valdez boasts punching power in his own right and is the more technically sound of the two.

They’re both aggressive in their approach, willing to absorb punches to pressure their opponents.

The styles and stakes make for a compelling matchup.

Berchelt needs four more successful title defenses to eclipse fellow Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez’s super featherweight record of nine. Valdez has long hoped to win the WBC title.

“This is the pinnacle,” Arum said. “You get a fight like this between two Mexicans who are so popular, just to win the fight means more than financial rewards or anything else down the line. That’s why these fights tend to be so great. … If this is as great a fight as I believe it will be, both guys are going to want to do a rematch.”

