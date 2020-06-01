Top Rank announces 2 boxing cards for June in Las Vegas

Shakur Stevenson and Las Vegas native Jessie Magdaleno are among the notable fighters headlining Top Rank’s first two cards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shakur Stevenson, left, battles Edgar Brito in their WBO World Championship bout at the StubHub Center on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Carson, Calif. Stevenson won by technical decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jessie Magdaleno, right, knocks down Adeilson Dos Santos in their WBO World Championship super bantamweight bout at the StubHub Center on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Carson, Calif. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Top Rank is back in business.

The Las Vegas boxing promotional company announced its first two cards Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic, on June 9 and June 11 inside the Grand Ballroom at the MGM Grand’s Conference Center.

Super featherweight Shakur Stevenson (13-0, 7 knockouts) will headline the first card with a 10-round bout against Felix Caraballo (13-1-2, 9 KOs). Las Vegas featherweight Jessie Magdaleno (27-1, 18 KOs) will headline the second card against Yenifel Vicente (36-4-2, 28 KOs) with a 10-round fight.

Cards will be televised on ESPN’s family of networks, with which Top Rank signed a deal in 2018.

“A lot of people are looking at us in different sports to see how it works, how we’re going to work it. We’re almost like guinea pigs,” Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said. “We have a complete plan.”

Top Rank has been working with the Nevada Athletic Commission to develop a plan for boxing to return to Las Vegas without spectators. Last week, the commission unanimously approved health and safety protocols, allowing UFC to hold an event Saturday at its Apex facility and for Monday’s announcement by Top Rank.

Arum reiterated his intention to hold biweekly cards throughout the summer, including title fights beginning this month. A ring and broadcast and technical equipment will be installed inside the ballroom and remain there through August.

Arum expressed a cautious sense of optimism about limited spectators attending fights in September. He also said his company has had exploratory talks with the Raiders about holding a fight in September between lightweight champions Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez at Allegiant Stadium.

“(The Raiders) would love us to come in and do a fight with limited seating, because there you could do a fight for 5,000 or 10,000 people and everybody would be spread out,” Arum said. “That’s in the preliminary stages.”

Media won’t be allowed to attend the first two cards, but Arum said Top Rank intends on integrating live media for title fights at some point.

“This is going to be really interesting,” Arum said. “We’re learning as we do this.”

