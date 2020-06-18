Top Rank main event canceled after positive test

Top Rank’s main event Thursday between Jose Pedraza (26-3, 13 knockouts) and Mikkel LesPierre (22-1-1, 10 KOs) has been canceled after LesPierre’s manager, Jose Taveras, tested positive for coronavirus.

Mikkel LesPierre flexes during Wednesday's weigh-in for Thursday's fight. Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Top Rank’s main event Thursday between super lightweights Jose Pedraza (26-3, 13 knockouts) and Mikkel LesPierre (22-1-1, 10 KOs) has been canceled, the promotion announced Thursday. LesPierre’s manager, Jose Taveras, tested positive for coronavirus Thursday morning.

“Due to the rules and regulations set forth by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, I will be unable to fight tonight as scheduled against Jose Pedraza,” LesPierre said in a statement “I understand the severity of COVID-19 because I have been working on the front lines of helping treat this virus at Mount Sinai Beth Israel-Petrie Division in Manhattan.

“I am devastated. This was my opportunity to showcase my talent to the world, but everything happens for a reason. This is just another roadblock in my story.”

The co-feature between lightweight Gabriel Flores Jr. (17-0, six KOs) and Josec Ruiz (21-2-3, 14 KOs) will now be the main event. Flores is one of the top prospects in boxing.

Taveras is the third person associated with Top Rank’s cards to yield a positive test. Mikaela Mayer was pulled from the first card after producing a positive test, and Chris Zavala tested positive ahead of his bout scheduled for June 16.

“I apologize for the inconvenience this caused. I am not exhibiting any symptoms,” Taveras said. “I am looking forward to hopefully rescheduling this fight as soon as possible. I am devastated for Mikkel.”

