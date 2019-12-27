Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder rematch set in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury, the lineal heavyweight champion and Deontay Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion, fought to a controversial draw last December in Los Angeles.

Tyson Fury, left, of England, poses with Deontay Wilder, right, along with referee Jack Reiss after their WBC heavyweight championship boxing match ended in a draw, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Undefeated heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will fight for the second time Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden, the boxers announced Friday.

Fury (29-0-1, 20 knockouts), the lineal heavyweight champion, and Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs), the WBC heavyweight champion, fought to a controversial draw last December in Los Angeles.

“I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening,” Wilder said in a statement. “I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”

Fury outboxed Wilder for the better part of 12 rounds in their first fight, but Wilder scored two knockdowns — including one in the 12th round — to secure a split draw. Wilder last fought in Las Vegas in November and knocked out Luis Ortiz, while Fury last fought in September, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Otto Wallin.

The rematch between the top two heavyweights will be televised via a joint pay-per-view between Fox Sports and ESPN.

“There’s no more ducking and diving,” Fury said in a statement. “This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!”

