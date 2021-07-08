Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder third fight in jeopardy

The trilogy fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder scheduled for July 24 at T-Mobile Arena is in jeopardy amid a coronavirus outbreak in Fury’s camp, a source told the Review-Journal.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, right, raises his fists as he walks near Deontay Wilder at the start of a news conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, for the scheduled July 24 boxing bout in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

A postponement is possible, though no decision has been made as of Thursday morning, according to Top Rank chariman Bob Arum, who promotes Fury.

ESPN first reported the situation, noting that a postponement would probably push the fight to September — after Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence’s welterweight scrap on August 21.

“We have the doctors checking everybody. A couple guys have gotten COVID. We’re assessing the situation, ” Arum said. ”Maybe there will be a postponement. Maybe it’ll be July 24. I don’t know yet.”

Arum also said Fury isn’t showing any symptoms.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) first fought to a controversial draw in December of 2018 in Los Angeles. Wilder knocked Fury down twice, including once in the 12th round. Fury outboxed Wilder for most of the fight, though, earning points by winning several rounds.

The rematch in Las Vegas wasn’t controversial in February of 2020, as Fury seized control with a pair of knockdowns in the third and fifth rounds at MGM Grand Garden. Wilder’s corner stopped the fight midway through the seventh round amidst an onslaught from Fury.

The fight’s contract featured a rematch clause, which Wilder elected to exercise after the loss. But the pandemic prevented it from happening, and Fury’s team elected to pursue a unification bout with WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. A unification was announced in May, with the fight scheduled for Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia.

But an independent arbitrator ruled that Wilder was due his rematch.

Neither Wilder or Fury have fought since last February.

