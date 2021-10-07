85°F
Boxing

Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder undercard features heavyweight bouts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2021 - 2:48 pm
 
It was only two weeks after the second fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder that Adam Kownacki suffered the first loss of his career.

Kownacki, heavily favored to beat journeyman Robert Helenius, was stopped in the fourth round of their Barclays Center main event. Nineteen months later, Kownacki will have a shot to exact his revenge as one of the centerpieces of a loaded undercard on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

“I’ve been training very hard for this fight, and it’s a do-or-die fight for me,” Kownacki said this week. “I’ve got to win this fight to prove last time was just an accident at work.”

Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect on the most anticipated fight card of 2021. The pay-per-view undercard, featuring exclusively heavyweight fights, will start at 6 p.m.

Frank Sanchez vs Efe Ajagba

The fact that this fight is even happening should be celebrated. In Saturday’s co-feature, two undefeated heavyweight prospects will go head-to-head. Like the main event, the matchup pits a Top Rank fighter (Ajagba) against a Premier Boxing Champions fighter (Sanchez).

Sanchez (18-0, 13 KOs, 1 NC), who trains with Eddy Reynoso’s loaded stable that also includes Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia and Oscar Valdez, is the slight favorite. The Cuban is a smooth puncher who will probably win rounds with his boxing ability. If the fight hits the scorecards, chances are he’ll get his hand raised.

Ajagba is an exciting knockout artist, famous for scoring the fastest win in boxing history when his opponent, Curtis Harper, walked out of the ring right after the opening bell.

He’s also shown serious vulnerabilities, having been knocked down by Iago Kiladze in their 2019 bout before getting up to eventually stop the Georgian.

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki

Before their first fight, Kownacki (20-1, 15 KOs) was being lined up as a potential foe for Wilder. He throws a high number of punches and seems generally disinterested in defense.

That’s exactly what caused him problems against Helenius, who was no more than a professional opponent for Kownacki. After absorbing punishment for a few rounds, Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) turned up his offense and repeatedly hurt Kownacki, stunning the crowd in Brooklyn.

The rematch has been delayed time and time again, but the two will finally run it back on Saturday night.

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin

Boxing fans will get another up-close look at Anderson, perhaps the best current American heavyweight prospect. Tereshkin (22-0-1, 12 KOs), though, represents a step up in competition and should make for an intriguing style clash.

Anderson (9-0, 9 KOs) is coming off a highlight-reel knockout of Jeremiah Karpency in April, while Tereshkin has not fought in nearly two years.

Rest of the card

The non-pay-per-view undercard also features a slew of big names.

Undefeated super middleweight prospect Edgar Berlanga (17-0, 16 KOs), who began his career with 16 straight first-round KOs, will meet Marcelo Esteban Coceres (30-2-1, 16 KOs). Former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams (27-2-1, 16 KOs) will make his long-awaited ring return when he faces Vladimir Hernandez (12-4, 6 KOs).

Both of those bouts will be shown live on ESPN2 and FS1 starting at 7 p.m. EST.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (7-1, 4 KOs) will meet Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz (17-0, 10 KOs) in a fight that will stream on the ESPN and Fox Sports apps.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

