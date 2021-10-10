Tyson Fury retains heavyweight title, knocks out Deontay Wilder

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder by 11th-round knockout to conclude their epic trilogy Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Tyson Fury, of England, lands a left to Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) defeated Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) by 11th-round knockout to conclude their epic trilogy Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Fury floored Wilder in the third round, but was dropped twice by Wilder in the fourth. He regained control in the fifth and dropped Wilder in the 10th round before finishing him with a massive right.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.