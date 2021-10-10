67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Boxing

Tyson Fury retains heavyweight title, knocks out Deontay Wilder

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2021 - 9:43 pm
 
Tyson Fury, of England, lands a left to Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight championship boxing mat ...
Tyson Fury, of England, lands a left to Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) defeated Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) by 11th-round knockout to conclude their epic trilogy Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Fury floored Wilder in the third round, but was dropped twice by Wilder in the fourth. He regained control in the fifth and dropped Wilder in the 10th round before finishing him with a massive right.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
2
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
3
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
4
Iconic Italian restaurant closing Strip location
Iconic Italian restaurant closing Strip location
5
Mutant of delta variant blamed for Nevada man’s rapid reinfection
Mutant of delta variant blamed for Nevada man’s rapid reinfection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
"Cats" at the Smith Center. (Matthew Murphy, Murphymade)
Top 10 things to do this week in Las Vegas
RJ

The Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight, a reggae festival and a showing of “Cats” highlight things to do around the Las Vegas Valley this week.