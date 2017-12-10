UFC’s Dana White refutes Conor McGregor-Manny Pacquiao rumors

UFC president Dana White fired back at a report that indicated Manny Pacquiao’s camp has reached out to Conor McGregor as one of several possible opponents for his return to the ring in April.

Mixed Martial Artist fighter Conor McGregor, left, and UFC president Dana White during a world tour event stop to promote his upcoming fight against Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

So much for the rumored negotiations of a boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and UFC star Conor McGregor.

UFC president Dana White fired back at a report last week that indicated Pacquiao’s camp has reached out to McGregor as one of several possible opponents for his return to the ring in April.

“That would be weird, because (McGregor’s) under contract with us,” White said during the postfight news conference after UFC Fight Night 123 on Saturday in Fresno, California. “If that’s true, I will be suing Manny Pacquiao and whoever is representing him.

“So I’m assuming it’s not true.”

White allowed McGregor to step out of his contract for a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August, one of the most lucrative fights in combat sports history.

The UFC received a hefty sum for the bout.

Apparently, White still sees it as a one-time deal. He told reporters last week at UFC headquarters in Las Vegas that he’s not sure McGregor will fight again, but if he does it will be in the UFC.

McGregor recently said he was weighing all options and now considers himself the biggest star in both sports.

McGregor still holds the UFC lightweight title. White expects him to defend the belt against interim champ Tony Ferguson upon his return, though Ferguson underwent elbow surgery and is out indefinitely.

