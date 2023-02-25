Undefeated boxers to clash in megafight in Las Vegas

Two lightweight knockout artists will meet April 22 at a venue to be determined. Of the boxers’ combined 51 victories, all but six have come by knockout.

Undefeated lightweight knockout artists Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are set for a showdown April 22 in Las Vegas in one of the most anticipated fights in boxing.

The bout will be fought at a 136-pound catchweight (above the normal lightweight limit of 135). No venue has been announced. The fight will be broadcast as a joint pay-per-view between Showtime and DAZN.

Davis (28-0, 26 knockouts), 28, holds the regular WBA lightweight title. In his last fight Jan. 7, he stopped Hector Luis Garcia, who did not come out for the ninth round.

Earlier this month, Davis pleaded guilty to four counts stemming from a hit-and-run crash in November 2020 that left four people injured, including a pregnant woman. Sentencing is scheduled for May 5.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs), 24, last fought July 16, knocking out Javier Fortuna in the sixth round.