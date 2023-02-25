50°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Boxing

Undefeated boxers to clash in megafight in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2023 - 4:51 pm
 
FILE - Gervonta Davis poses for photographs after a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout ag ...
FILE - Gervonta Davis poses for photographs after a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout against Rolando Romero early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. Davis pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, to charges stemming from a November 2020 hit and run that left four people injured, officials said. His case was scheduled for trial, but Davis entered a guilty plea instead. His sentencing is scheduled for May 5. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Undefeated lightweight knockout artists Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are set for a showdown April 22 in Las Vegas in one of the most anticipated fights in boxing.

The bout will be fought at a 136-pound catchweight (above the normal lightweight limit of 135). No venue has been announced. The fight will be broadcast as a joint pay-per-view between Showtime and DAZN.

Davis (28-0, 26 knockouts), 28, holds the regular WBA lightweight title. In his last fight Jan. 7, he stopped Hector Luis Garcia, who did not come out for the ninth round.

Earlier this month, Davis pleaded guilty to four counts stemming from a hit-and-run crash in November 2020 that left four people injured, including a pregnant woman. Sentencing is scheduled for May 5.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs), 24, last fought July 16, knocking out Javier Fortuna in the sixth round.

MOST READ
1
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
2
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
3
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
4
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
5
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
CARTOON: Ship of fools
CARTOON: Ship of fools
Gordon: Pacquiao Jr. charts path to pros with fight in Las Vegas
Gordon: Pacquiao Jr. charts path to pros with fight in Las Vegas
A’s running out of time in Oakland and Las Vegas: ‘You’ve got to commit’
A’s running out of time in Oakland and Las Vegas: ‘You’ve got to commit’
Aces signing 2-time former WNBA MVP to bolster title defense
Aces signing 2-time former WNBA MVP to bolster title defense
Pro bettors, public at odds over Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game
Pro bettors, public at odds over Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game
Sharp bettors mostly back same side in Eagles-49ers game
Sharp bettors mostly back same side in Eagles-49ers game