USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival begins in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Aaron Pineda Arias, of Reading, Pa., left, fights Da'traylen Frank, of Lafayette, La., during the USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Felix Aguilar, of Houston, left, takes a hit from William Davis-Chamber, of Detroit, during the USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Niko Wilson, of Pittsburgh, left, knocks down Gino Brown, of Cheyenne, Wyo., during the USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Niko Wilson, of Pittsburgh, right, fights Gino Brown, of Cheyenne, Wyo., during the USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters of Niko Wilson, of Pittsburgh, out of frame, celebrate his victory over Gino Brown, of Cheyenne, Wyo., in the USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Noel Vega, of Lake Placid, Fla., competes against Jerone Penrose, of Colorado Springs, Colo., during the USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Felix Aguilar, of Houston, right, hits William Davis-Chamber, of Detroit, during the USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Da'traylen Frank, of Lafayette, La., right, connects with Aaron Pineda Arias, of Reading, Pa., during the USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Da'traylen Frank, of Lafayette, La., left, fights Aaron Pineda Arias, of Reading, Pa., during the USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The 2025 USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival started Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This event marks USA Boxing’s second national event of the year and has already received record-breaking numbers for registration and participation.

The organization checked in 1,400 boxers over the weekend, marking a record for the number of competitors for a single national event. This tournament is available to all divisions, including Pee Wee, Bantam, Intermediate, Junior, Youth, Elite, and Masters, providing a massive opportunity for boxers of all ages to showcase their talents in the boxing capital of the United States.

The 2025 USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival will take place through Saturday and will consist of two daily sessions from Monday through Thursday, starting at noon and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday will consist of one session each day.