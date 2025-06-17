USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival begins in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
This event marks USA Boxing’s second national event of the year and has already received record-breaking numbers for registration and participation.
The 2025 USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival started Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The organization checked in 1,400 boxers over the weekend, marking a record for the number of competitors for a single national event. This tournament is available to all divisions, including Pee Wee, Bantam, Intermediate, Junior, Youth, Elite, and Masters, providing a massive opportunity for boxers of all ages to showcase their talents in the boxing capital of the United States.
The 2025 USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Festival will take place through Saturday and will consist of two daily sessions from Monday through Thursday, starting at noon and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday will consist of one session each day.