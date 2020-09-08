Vasiliy Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez to fight Oct. 17 in Las Vegas

WBO and WBA lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko will fight IBF champion Teofimo Lopez on Oct. 17 inside Top Rank’s bubble at the MGM Grand, the promotion announced Tuesday morning.

Vasiliy Lomachenko smiles after defeating Jose Pedraza in a WBO title lightweight boxing match at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Howard Simmons)

WBO and WBA lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko will fight IBF champion Teofimo Lopez on Oct. 17 inside Top Rank’s bubble at the MGM Grand, the promotion announced Tuesday morning.

The fight was supposed to happen May 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement.

Lomachenko, 32, is perhaps the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing, and he can solidify his reputation with a victory. Lopez, 23, is one of boxing’s brightest and most charismatic young stars.

Fights of this caliber are usually reserved for pay-per-view, but the fight will air on ESPN — free of charge.

“Teofimo and Vasiliy demanded the fight, and we are glad we could make it happen,” Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said in a statement. “Vasiliy has never backed down from a challenge since he turned pro under the Top Rank banner, and Teofimo is a fearless young champion daring to be great. This has all the makings of a modern boxing classic.”

2-time Gold medalist

Lomachenko (14-1, 10 knockouts) hails from Ukraine and last beat Luke Campbell on Aug. 31, 2019, via unanimous decision. The two-time Olympic gold medalist posted a 396-1 amateur record and has previously owned world championships in the featherweight and super featherweight divisions.

“Teofimo Lopez can talk all he wants. He’s very good at talking. He has done nothing but say my name for the past two years,” Lomachenko said in a statement. “I am a fighter, and my goal is to win another world title. Good for Teofimo. When we fight in Las Vegas, he will eat my punches and his words. I will be the better man, and four world titles will come home with me to Ukraine.”

Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs), a Brooklyn native, last beat Richard Comney on Dec. 14 by knockout to claim the IBF crown.

“I will beat up Lomachenko and take his belts. Simple as that. I’m coming to Las Vegas to make history,” Lopez said in a statement. “I don’t like the guy, and I’m going to have fun as Lomachenko’s face is beaten and marked up by my hands. The Takeover is here, and the reign of Lomachenko, the little diva, is coming to an end.”

3 other title fights in Las Vegas

Both fighters are promoted by Top Rank, which announced three other world title fights for October in Las Vegas.

Emanuel Navarrete (32-1, 28 KOs) and Ruben Villa (18-0, 5 KOs) are fighting Oct. 9 for the vacant WBO featherweight championship. WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) is defending his belts Oct. 23 against Adam Deines (19-1-1, 10 KOs). And IBF and WBA bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) is defending his crowns Oct. 31 against Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs).

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.