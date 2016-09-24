Vasyl Lomachenko set to return to the ring in Las Vegas Nov. 26

Two-division champion Vasyl Lomachenko is set to return to the ring Nov. 26 at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum told the Review-Journal on Saturday.

Vasyl Lomachenko, of the Ukraine, left, celebrates after defeating Romulo Koasicha, of Mexico, in a WBO featherweight title bout Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Boxing in Las Vegas for November keeps getting better.

Arum said Lomachenko’s opponent could be named on Monday. The 28-year-old rising star from the Ukraine currently holds the WBO junior lightweight title.

Top Rank is also promoting the Manny Pacquiao-Jessie Vargas bout at the Thomas & Mack Center on Nov. 5. The light heavyweight showdown between Sergey Kovalev and Andre Ward takes place Nov. 19 at T-Mobile Arena.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist, Lomachenko (6-1, 4 knockouts), moved into many pundits’ top 10 best pound-for-pound list after crushing Roman Martinez in June to win the belt.

Nicholas Walters and Jezreel Corrales have been reported as possible names to face Lomachenko.

