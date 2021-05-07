WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury talks 2021, time in Las Vegas

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) spoke with the Review-Journal on Tuesday afternoon after training at Top Rank’s gym.

Tyson Fury, during an interview, calls himself the best boxing fighter to ever lived. Fury, who has been inactive since last February when he defeated Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, is ready to get back on the ring to face any opponent. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavyweight boxing fighter Tyson Fury is interviewed at the Top Rank gym in Las Vegas, Friday, May 7, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Heavyweight boxing fighter Tyson Fury is interviewed at the Top Rank gym in Las Vegas, Friday, May 7, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Heavyweight boxing fighter Tyson Fury is interviewed at the Top Rank gym in Las Vegas, Friday, May 7, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury left Las Vegas earlier this week. He’s in the Dallas area now to support longtime friend Billy Joe Saunders in his super middleweight unification fight Saturday against Canelo Alvarez at AT&T Stadium.

But for the last month, Fury was here.

Fury was home.

“Back in Las Vegas where he belongs … taking over,” said the 6-foot, 9-inch Briton, who on Monday bought a house here. “I was built to fight here. I was always destined to be a Las Vegas fighter.”

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) spoke with the Review-Journal on Tuesday afternoon after training at Top Rank’s gym. The gregarious 32-year-old touched on a number of topics, including his affinity for Las Vegas, place in heavyweight history and a potential title fight against unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.

RJ: Congratulations on buying your house. What about Las Vegas feels like home? Why was now the right time to buy a house?

Fury: I’ve fought my last four fights here in the United States. I feel like I’m very much at home here. I’m signed with the biggest network in the world, ESPN. Best promotional team in the world, Top Rank. Best promoter in the world, Bob Arum. I’m absolutely loving it here. Great training. Great running up Mt. Charleston. Training in the heat here every day in the gym. Just a great place to be. Prevents me from getting injuries. Helps me maintain a balanced lifestyle.

RJ: Last time you fought here was last February (against Deontay Wilder). Then, the world changed a few weeks later. How did your world change?

Fury: My world changed because I wasn’t able to fight (again) in 2020, but apart from that, I was doing good. I was training, keeping active. Training three or four times a day. Staying healthy. Staying fit. Spending time with the family. Barbecuing. It was good for me. I had very good 2020. I trained every day.

RJ: Were you disappointed you weren’t able to fight again in 2020?

Fury: I think everyone was disappointed. Was I was disappointed? That’s an understatement.

RJ: What were you goals and plans for 2021?

Fury: I wanted to fight. I still want to fight. I’ve still got no fight. I’m in limbo land. But you know what? I’m in a good place. I’m training. I’m a happy fighter. I’m a healthy fighter.

RJ: If it was up to you, when would you fight next?

Fury: Saturday night.

RJ: Where are things at with Joshua?

Fury: Don’t know. No comment. I don’t know. I’m just a top boxer. I know nothing.

RJ: You haven’t fought in nearly 15 months. In what ways do you’ve feel like you’ve improved since your last fight?

Fury: I’m on top of my game. Ready to fight. Ready to rock and roll. I’m the best fighter that’s ever lived. There ain’t been anyone like me. Never even come close. Never. You can’t name one. Neither can I and I’m a historian in this game. I know every heavyweight going back to John L. Sullivan and beyond. Even before him. I go back to the beginning of this sport. And there’s never ever been a heavyweight like me in this game. Ever. Not one.

RJ: Why is that?

Fury: There’s never been a 6-foot-9 heavyweight, 270 pounds plus, who can move and box like me and slip and slide. There’s never been a British guy come to America and smash the landscape in this sport. And talk like this and act like this and live up to everything I ever say. I shouldn’t be able to move like I do. I don’t know. God made me very very unique, and no one’s ever come close. The closest person to ever come to me was Muhammad Ali, and he was like 210 pounds and 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3. That’s small for today. There’s never ever been anyone like me.

RJ: What do you make of the landscape of the heavyweight division at this time?

Fury: We’re in a strong situation with the heavyweight division. There’s more heavyweight up and comers and champions than there’s been in a long time. Really in a fire pit right now, with me leading the way by an absolute light year.

RJ: Are you going to be the undisputed champion by the end of the year?

Fury: I’ve took all the belts. The belts mean absolutely (expletive) to the Gypsy King. I’m way above all that.

RJ: What does mean the most to you?

Fury: Winning. All in my way must be destroyed. No one makes it past the distance.

RJ: Who’s next? Joshua?

Fury: Whoever. Whoever they want to put in front of the Gypsy King, I will mow down in spectacular fashion.

RJ: What do you make of the matchup Saturday between Saunders and Alvarez? Why do you think Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) can beat Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs)?

Fury: I know what Billy Joe can do. The rest of the world don’t. I don’t think the world has seen how good Billy Joe Saunders can box. He’s never really had the tough dance partner so he can really come out of his skin. Me and Billy Joe are pretty similar. We box accordingly to the opponents in front of us. If there’s a superstar in front of us, we’ll rise to the occasion and win. It’s all about winning and that’s what we do. Canelo’s lost before. He knows what’s it like to lose. Billy Joe has never really been pushed to the extent where he needed to rise to the occasion. This is his moment in the sun.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.