What’s next for pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2021 - 2:10 pm
 
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez celebrates his 11th round knockout win against Caleb Plant ...
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez celebrates his 11th round knockout win against Caleb Plant in the super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, left, battles Caleb Plant in the fourth round of a super m ...
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, left, battles Caleb Plant in the fourth round of a super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez celebrates his 11th round knockout win against Caleb Plant ...
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez celebrates his 11th round knockout win against Caleb Plant in the super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Caleb Plant connects with the chin of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the 1st round during t ...
Caleb Plant connects with the chin of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the 1st round during their super middleweight championship fight to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO belts at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Caleb Plant, right, connects with the chin of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the 1st round ...
Caleb Plant, right, connects with the chin of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the 1st round during their super middleweight championship fight to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO belts at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez connects with the chin of Caleb Plant in the 1st round during t ...
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez connects with the chin of Caleb Plant in the 1st round during their super middleweight championship fight to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO belts at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Caleb Plant and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez tie up in the 5th round during their super midd ...
Caleb Plant and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez tie up in the 5th round during their super middleweight championship fight to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO belts at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez connects with the chin of Caleb Plant in the 6th round during t ...
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez connects with the chin of Caleb Plant in the 6th round during their super middleweight championship fight to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO belts at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez sends Caleb Plant through the ropes in the 10th round during th ...
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez sends Caleb Plant through the ropes in the 10th round during their super middleweight championship fight to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO belts at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is hit by Caleb Plant in the 10th round during their super midd ...
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is hit by Caleb Plant in the 10th round during their super middleweight championship fight to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO belts at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, left, moves away from a punch from Caleb Plant in the fift ...
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, left, moves away from a punch from Caleb Plant in the fifth round of a super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Caleb Plant raises his arms as he walks to his corner at the end of the ninth round of a super ...
Caleb Plant raises his arms as he walks to his corner at the end of the ninth round of a super middleweight title unification fight against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Caleb Plant, right, connects a punch against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the ninth r ...
Caleb Plant, right, connects a punch against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the ninth round of a super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Caleb Plant, left, battles Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the ninth round of a super mi ...
Caleb Plant, left, battles Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the ninth round of a super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, right, connects a punch against Caleb Plant in the 11th ro ...
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, right, connects a punch against Caleb Plant in the 11th round of a super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Caleb Plant, left, connects a punch against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the 10th rou ...
Caleb Plant, left, connects a punch against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the 10th round of a super middleweight title unification fight against at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Caleb Plant gets a count after getting knocked down by Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in t ...
Caleb Plant gets a count after getting knocked down by Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the 11th round of a super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Caleb Plant, left, connects a punch against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the fifth ro ...
Caleb Plant, left, connects a punch against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the fifth round of a super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Saul ÒCaneloÓ Alvarez poses with all of his title belts following a press conference ...
Saul ÒCaneloÓ Alvarez poses with all of his title belts following a press conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Alvarez defeated Caleb Plant by way of knockout in the 11th round. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, right, dodges a punch from Caleb Plant in the eight round ...
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, right, dodges a punch from Caleb Plant in the eight round of a super middleweight title unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Saul ÒCaneloÓ Alvarez, left, with his trainer Eddy Reynoso, poses with all of his tit ...
Saul ÒCaneloÓ Alvarez, left, with his trainer Eddy Reynoso, poses with all of his title belts as the new undisputed champion during a press conference following his fight against Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Alvarez defeated Caleb Plant by way of knockout in the 11th round. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Canelo Alvarez was so confident, so sure Saturday night that he’d win the undisputed middleweight championship, he fought Caleb Plant with “Undisputed” inscribed on his gloves.

And wore a jacket to the post-fight press conference with “Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion 2021” embroidered on the back.

Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 knockouts) is indeed the undisputed 168-pound champion, having conquered Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) to capture the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF crowns. Naturally, his most impressive feat to date begets a question.

Who’s next?

Alvarez doesn’t yet know and said Saturday that he most likely won’t return to the ring until May. He said he’ll convene with his team sometime in January and begin identifying prospective opponents and challenges.

“Right now, we’re focused on enjoying this fight. Trying to enjoy the moment,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “This is really meaningful. Then, when the time comes, we’re going to think about the future.”

Options are aplenty for Alvarez, should he remain a super middleweight and defend his undisputed championship. Undefeated 168-pounder and former two-time WBC champion David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) is advised by Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions, for which Alvarez fought Saturday. The 24-year-old is among the best young fighters in boxing and could theoretically challenge Alvarez with his size, length and aggressive style.

WBC middleweight Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) also fights for PBC and could move up to 168 pounds to fight Alvarez. He’s made five title defenses and has little to prove at 168 pounds.

IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) is another option, should he successfully defend his title Dec. 29 against Ryota Murota and elect to move up to super middleweight. He’s promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, with which Alvarez worked to fight Smith and Saunders.

But Golovkin is past his prime at 39, and it’s unclear if he could challenge Alvarez the way he has in the past. He fought Alvarez to a controversial draw in 2017 and lost a majority decision in 2018.

Alvarez could also make a move to light heavyweight and fight one of the divisions three champions: Dmitry Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs), Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) or Joe Smith Jr. (27-3, 21 KOs).

Matchroom promotes Bivol. Top Rank promotes Beterbiev and Smith. Alvarez as a promotional free agent has the flexibility and cachet to fight whoever he wants on whatever network.

“I have nothing in particular in mind right now, but I love challenges. And whatever comes my way, I’ll be ready for it,” said the 31-year-old Mexican superstar. ”I’m ready for any challenge at any time. We’ll see what comes next year. … Right now, I’m just enjoying the moment.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

