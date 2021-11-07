What’s next for pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez?
Canelo Alvarez was so confident, so sure Saturday night that he’d win the undisputed middleweight championship, he fought Caleb Plant with “Undisputed” inscribed on his gloves.
And wore a jacket to the post-fight press conference with “Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion 2021” embroidered on the back.
Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 knockouts) is indeed the undisputed 168-pound champion, having conquered Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) to capture the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF crowns. Naturally, his most impressive feat to date begets a question.
Who’s next?
Alvarez doesn’t yet know and said Saturday that he most likely won’t return to the ring until May. He said he’ll convene with his team sometime in January and begin identifying prospective opponents and challenges.
“Right now, we’re focused on enjoying this fight. Trying to enjoy the moment,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “This is really meaningful. Then, when the time comes, we’re going to think about the future.”
Options are aplenty for Alvarez, should he remain a super middleweight and defend his undisputed championship. Undefeated 168-pounder and former two-time WBC champion David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) is advised by Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions, for which Alvarez fought Saturday. The 24-year-old is among the best young fighters in boxing and could theoretically challenge Alvarez with his size, length and aggressive style.
WBC middleweight Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) also fights for PBC and could move up to 168 pounds to fight Alvarez. He’s made five title defenses and has little to prove at 168 pounds.
IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) is another option, should he successfully defend his title Dec. 29 against Ryota Murota and elect to move up to super middleweight. He’s promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, with which Alvarez worked to fight Smith and Saunders.
But Golovkin is past his prime at 39, and it’s unclear if he could challenge Alvarez the way he has in the past. He fought Alvarez to a controversial draw in 2017 and lost a majority decision in 2018.
Alvarez could also make a move to light heavyweight and fight one of the divisions three champions: Dmitry Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs), Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) or Joe Smith Jr. (27-3, 21 KOs).
Matchroom promotes Bivol. Top Rank promotes Beterbiev and Smith. Alvarez as a promotional free agent has the flexibility and cachet to fight whoever he wants on whatever network.
“I have nothing in particular in mind right now, but I love challenges. And whatever comes my way, I’ll be ready for it,” said the 31-year-old Mexican superstar. ”I’m ready for any challenge at any time. We’ll see what comes next year. … Right now, I’m just enjoying the moment.”
