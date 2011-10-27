Canyon Springs Pioneers pursue Northeast League crown

Canyon Springs football coach Hunkie Cooper knows his team is going up against two of the area’s most dynamic offensive weapons in Farrell Victor and Hasaan Henderson.

But Cooper also knows Las Vegas High is more than a pair of stars. Cooper’s Pioneers (6-2, 6-0 Northeast League) are going up against what has been the top program in the Northeast League for years.

"They are two very, very good football players," Cooper said of Victor and Henderson. "But the system makes them successful. They’ve been successful for years and years."

Cooper and his team will look to end Las Vegas’ streak of three consecutive Northeast League titles in today’s 7 p.m. meeting at Canyon Springs, in the regular-season finale for both teams.

"That’s where it starts at: winning a division title," Cooper said. "You control your own destiny. I’ve got a young team that’s used to winning. We’ve been developing them for three years, and I think we’ll go out and play well."

The third-ranked Wildcats (8-0, 6-0) have won nine of the last 10 Northeast titles, and Canyon Springs will have to find a way to slow Victor and Henderson to take the title this year.

Victor has scored 22 touchdowns this season despite having just 94 offensive touches.

The senior running back has rushed for 1,080 yards and 18 TDs, and averages 13.7 yards per carry.

Henderson, a senior quarterback, has been a bigger factor in the running game this season as the Wildcats have relied more on the read option. Henderson has rushed for 453 yards and four TDs on 60 carries.

"Between Farrell and Hasaan, they’re both talented kids, but hopefully we’ve done enough to keep people honest with our receivers, and they can’t load up the box," Las Vegas coach James Thurman said. "If they do, our receivers are going to have to step up and make plays."

The Wildcats haven’t thrown the ball around as much as some teams, but Henderson has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 997 yards and 13 TDs this season.

He’s also spread the ball around, as Vince Castro (295 yards), Joshua Mayfield (228 yards) and Victor (188 yards) have a team-high 15 catches apiece. Seven players have caught TD passes.

"He’s done a good job," Thurman said of his quarterback. "He’s learned what we’re trying to do offensively. The receivers are catching the ball, and our offensive front has done a great job of keeping him off the ground. I don’t know that he has a favorite target, which is kind of nice. He spreads it around and trusts them all."

Eighth-ranked Canyon Springs doesn’t have two weapons like Las Vegas, but junior running back Donnel Pumphrey gives the Pioneers a chance for a touchdown every time he touches the ball.

Pumphrey has rushed for 1,265 yards and has scored 20 total touchdowns.

"I don’t know if we can stop him, but we need to contain him as much as we can," Thurman said. "He’s real good at big plays. He’s athletic; I don’t know if we have anybody that can catch him if he gets loose."

Pumphrey and the Pioneers have won six straight after opening the season with losses against No. 2 Palo Verde and No. 6 Foothill. And Cooper said his team is playing good football as it ends its regular season.

"Vegas, they’re the best football team in our division," Cooper said. "They have been for a long time. But I like where we’re at right now, collectively as a unit."

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4587.