Centennial’s Alexis Gourrier runs to second straight region crown

Centennial’s Alexis Gourrier finished the 3.1-mile course at Veterans’ Memorial Park in 19 minutes, 54 seconds to win her second consecutive Class 4A individual cross country region title Friday.

Centennial's Alexis Gourrier (2) competes during the Girls Cross Country Class 4A Sunset Region race in Boulder City, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Gourrier finished in first place. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Foothill's Myna Buckley (244) competes during the Girls Cross Country Class 4A Sunrise Region race in Boulder City, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Buckley finished in first place. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman's Emilia Puskas (60) and Sierra Vista's Sarah Brown, left, compete during the Girls Cross Country Class 4A Sunset Region race in Boulder City, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Pushes finished in second and Brown finished in third. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Basic's Raquel Chavez (4) competes during the Girls Cross Country Class 4A Sunrise Region race in Boulder City, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Chavez finished in second. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Foothill's Myna Buckley (244) competes during the Girls Cross Country Class 4A Sunrise Region race in Boulder City, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Buckley finished in first place. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Centennial senior Alexis Gourrier conceded that she didn’t have the “best summer training” before the cross county season started in August.

No matter.

She’s still the best runner in the Class 4A Sunset Region.

Gourrier finished the 3.1-mile course at Veterans’ Memorial Park in 19 minutes, 54 seconds to win her second consecutive girls region title Friday.

“I kind of, in the beginning of the season, had to work my way up,” Gourrier said. “I wasn’t my best at the beginning of my races. I’m starting to feel a little bit more like myself.”

Gourrier finished 10 seconds faster than second-place finisher Emilia Puskas of Bishop Gorman.

Centennial’s Kloe Littleman, Josephine Ruggieri, Leslie Barba and Delani Dietrich teamed with Gourrier to help the Bulldogs secure 33 points and the team championship ahead of Gorman, which had 80.

Centennial coach Kisha Finch said her runners push one another and create a culture of competition.

“They’re competitors as teammates, but they’re also friends,” Finch said. “It kind of helps to foster that relationship of pushing each other. That’s kind of how we teach them in practice.”

Foothill’s Myna Buckley won the Class 4A Sunrise Region girls race in 20:01, but Coronado’s depth helped the Cougars claim the team championship ahead of the second-place Falcons.

“We knew we were one of the better teams, we had to just put it together,” Coronado coach Mark Tondryk said. “They’re competing on the team to be one, two, three, four. That carries over to the meets.”

Claire Rawlins, Caitlin Shannon, Ellen Wise, Kylee Baird and Emma Schmid finished in the top 11 for the Cougars, giving them 35 points.

Buckley, who helped the Falcons record 62 points, was happy with her performance.

“Everyone was so compact trying to stay behind each other so they can draft off each other. I was thinking about doing the same thing,” said Buckley, who trains for triathlons throughout the year. “I just sprinted.”

Raquel Chavez of Basic finished second in 20:24.

Class 3A

Desert Pines’ Jazmin Felix huffed and puffed down the final strip of grass in the Class 3A Southern Region meet Friday at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

And the sophomore blew away the competition, winning the 3.1-mile meet by almost one minute.

Felix finished in 20:39, beating Jaguars teammate Nayeli Perea-Barco (21:34), to claim her first individual title.

“I’m happy that I won regionals,” said Felix, who transferred from California this season. “I wasn’t expecting this. … I paced myself a lot to run better in the race.”

Boulder City’s Sierra Selinger was third in 21:52, Pahrump Valley’s Diamond Sonerholm fourth in 22:11 and Virgin Valley’s Viviana Archuleta-Vegas fifth in 22:21.

Tech had five of the next seven finishers to win its second consecutive region title with 44 points. Desert Pines was second with 75 and Pahrump Valley third with 92.

“They’re such a good, tight-knit group of girls,” Tech coach Cathy Meyer said. “They just support each other and have a good time and have fun. They’re right there together. It’s a fun group.”

Class 2A

Ellen Hirsberg (21:38) and Ashley Lee (22:54) took the top two spots to lift The Meadows to its sixth consecutive region title with 22 points. Laughlin finished second with 40 points. White Pine (41) was third, and Lincoln County (45) and Needles (85) rounded out the top five.

Lincoln County’s Hannah Bleak placed third in 23:22, ahead of White Pine’s Odessa Stewart (23:36) and Laughlin’s Maritza Cruz (23:48).

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

