CES 2019: Fun sports gadgets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2019 - 2:22 pm
 

CES has new gadgets in just about every category imaginable, and sports is no exception. Here’s a few fun sports-related products on the showroom floor:

1. Simulators galore!

There were two baseball simulators at CES, Strikezon and Autobat, and one tennis simulator, Tennispot.

Strikezon features a high definition screen that players can throw a ball at while pitching or take a pitch from while batting. Autobat is just for hitting and uses a tee, but it gives players data after each swing like exit velocity and launch angle.

Tennispot, which is owned by Newdin Contents along with Strikezon, features an HD screen that absorbs volleys from players and sends new balls back.

2. Better helmets

Several CES vendors touted new helmet technology that makes activities such as biking safer.

Cosmo Connected has a biking helmet with a light on the back that can serve as a brake light and turn signal to make the user more visible to motorists. It costs $87.96, according to the company’s website.

A similar company is Rumble, which has its own helmet and a light system that attaches to existing helmets to give them brake lights and turn signals. Its products are not available for purchase yet.

3. TV Jockstrap

TV Jockstrap is about as simple a product as it gets. It’s an two inch elastic strap that wraps around the top or bottom of a TV screen to hide tickers that show other scores and results during a game. So if someone likes to record games and watch them later, TV spoilers are a thing of the past.

“It’s a low-tech solution to a high-tech problem,” owner and founder Richard Pisani said. It costs $16.99, according to Amazon.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

