‘Change the narrative’: New players help Desert Dogs have strong start

Chris Cloutier has scored 11 goals through six games in his first season for Las Vegas after helping Buffalo win three straight NLL titles. (RJ Forbus/Las Vegas Desert Dogs)

Chase Fraser signed with the Desert Dogs in the offseason after helping Buffalo win three straight NLL titles. (RJ Forbus/Las Vegas Desert Dogs)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are off to their best start to a season in the franchise’s fourth year of existence in the National Lacrosse League.

The Desert Dogs can thank the additions from a strong free-agent class in the offseason for help with the fast start.

Sitting at 3-3 through their first six games, the Desert Dogs’ new players have made an immediate impact. Three of their top leading scorers were all free agent acquisitions — forwards Mitch Jones (14 goals), Chris Cloutier (11) and Chase Fraser (10).

The Desert Dogs host the Oshawa FireWolves (2-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lee’s Family Forum.

“Everybody having the same mentality of coming in, working hard and doing what needs to be done to go into the season to change the narrative that has kind of been circled around the Desert Dogs the past couple years,” Fraser said.

Fraser and Cloutier signed with Las Vegas after helping the Buffalo Bandits win three consecutive NLL titles from 2023-2025. Jones, in his 13th season playing in the NLL, entered the season with 734 points after signing with Las Vegas in the offseason from Philadelphia.

“Everyone wants to do the same thing, which is win,” Cloutier said. said. “When you get behind a common goal and everyone’s kind of got the same personality and gets along, it’s a beautiful thing.”

The Desert Dogs are on pace to have their best season after finishing 5–13 in both 2023 and 2024, and 4-14 last season, while the franchise is still seeking its first playoff appearance.

In the offseason, Fraser said he got a call from Desert Dogs coach Shawn Williams about coming to Las Vegas. Fraser and Cloutier have played together in the NLL since 2019, when Cloutier joined Buffalo.

The two talked during the offseason about joining Las Vegas together and “we both knew that if we were going to do this, we were going to do it together,” said Cloutier, who added that he and Fraser are “best friends.”

“It’s awesome having your brother with me to go through this with and battle with and help build something great here,” Fraser said.

Cloutier said winning three straight titles in Buffalo helped him learn what it takes to be a leader on a team.

“I catch myself speaking out in the locker room or to the younger guys, speaking my mind because I am looking at what’s worked in Buffalo for three years and how we can kind of implement some of that stuff here,” Cloutier said. “It’s given me more of a leadership role, which I didn’t necessarily have as much of in Buffalo.”

Las Vegas is coming off a 10-7 win over the Philadelphia Wings on Jan. 17 and have a few close losses, including a 15-13 defeat to Buffalo. Cloutier said the team’s focus is on getting its offense and defense to have good games at the same time.

“Once we get to the consistency of playing full 60-minute games,” Fraser said, “then we’ll be able to run with absolutely anybody in this league.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Up next

Who: Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs. Oshawa FireWolves

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lee's Family Forum

TV: SSSEN