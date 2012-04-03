Chen, Aggies post blowouts to begin Bash

Standing 6 feet 7 inches, Arbor View junior right-hander Ryan Chen is an imposing figure on the mound.
He also brings some pop to the Aggies’ batting lineup, and he put both qualities on display to begin the Blazer Spring Bash tournament Monday.
Chen was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in a 13-0, five-inning home victory over Arleta (Calif.), then pitched a six-inning two-hitter with five strikeouts in a 14-1 rout of Carson (Calif.) at Las Vegas High.
“He had a great day,” Arbor View coach Chris Martinez. “He’s been patient waiting his turn to get on the mound, and every time, he’s thrown the ball extremely well for us. He’s been swinging the bat very well as well, working hard every day. I’m proud of him.”
Chen said the Aggies (15-2) should gain momentum by starting the tournament with a pair of run-rule victories over California teams.
“You 10-run two good California teams, you start to feel like you’ve got more confidence,” he said.
Wyatt Burge threw a five-inning three-hitter with two strikeouts in the win over Arleta, and he had plenty of offensive support. Evan McMahan and Tyler Garrison each had a double and a triple as part of the Aggies’ 15-hit attack.
Against Carson, Chen got in a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the first inning, but struck out Isaias Pulido to end the threat. Chen cruised after that.
“I struggled a little bit in the first inning locating my fastball, then I kind of located it and got them off balance,” Chen said. “I worked a lot of ground balls. It was good defense.”
Arbor View scored 10 runs and sent 15 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth to put the run rule into effect.
Brandon LaPointe had two doubles, an RBI and scored twice. Adam Koutz, the Aggies’ No. 9 hitter, was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Contact reporter Tristan Aird at taird@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow him on Twitter: @tristanaird.
MONDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
BASEBALL
■ Western’s Jesse Sandoval hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth to give the Warriors an 8-7 win over Roosevelt (Calif.) in the Blazer Spring Bash at Cimarron-Memorial.
■ Coronado’s Dylan Myers fired a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to lead the Cougars over host Spring Valley 8-0 in the Grizzly Invitational.
■ Desert Oasis’ Mike Maiello was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, singling home the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth in a 6-3 win over Clairemont (Calif.) in the Lions Tournament in San Diego.
SOFTBALL
■ Eldorado’s Ashley Jarzombek came within one out of pitching a no-hitter in the Sundevils’ 7-0 win over North Hollywood (Calif.) in the Charger Invitational at Big League Dreams.
■ Las Vegas’ Taylor Price singled home Ashly Westgarth with the winning run in the fifth inning of the Wildcats’ 3-2 victory over Liberty in the Charger Invitational at Big League Dreams.
■ Liberty’s Jenna McLemore went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs as the Patriots topped Mar Vista (Calif.) 10-5 in the Charger Invitational at Big League Dreams.