Chris Froome wins 4th Tour de France title

Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, holds a cup with teammates Spain's Mikel Nieve, left, and Colombia's Sergio Henao Montoya during the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 103 kilometers (64 miles) with start in Montgeron and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (Benoit Tessier, Pool via AP)

Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is followed by teammate Colombia's Sergio Henao Montoya, as they pass the Arc de Triomphe during the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 103 kilometers (64 miles) with start in Montgeron and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey holds a glass during the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 103 kilometers (64 miles) with start in Montgeron and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (Benoit Tessier, Pool via AP)

Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey drinks a cup of Champagne during the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 103 kilometers (64 miles) with start in Montgeron and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (Benoit Tessier, Pool via AP)

Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Australia's Michael Matthews, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, France's Warren Barguil, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey and Britain's Simon Yates, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, joke during the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 103 kilometers (64 miles) with start in Montgeron and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (Christophe Ena/AP)

PARIS — Riding a bright yellow bike to match his shiny leader’s jersey, defending champion Chris Froome won his fourth and most challenging Tour de France title Sunday.

The 32-year-old Kenyan-born British rider finished 54 seconds ahead of Colombian Rigoberto Uran overall, the smallest margin of his wins.

This was the third straight win for the Team Sky rider. His first in 2013 came the year after former teammate Bradley Wiggins sparked off a mini-era of British dominance.

Frenchman Romain Bardet, runner-up last year, placed 2 minutes, 20 seconds behind in third place, denying Spaniard Mikel Landa — Froome’s teammate — a podium spot by just one second. Italian Fabio Aru finished fifth.

As per tradition, the 21st stage was reserved for sprinters and mostly a procession for Froome and the other overall leaders.

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won the final stage.