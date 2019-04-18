Clark High’s Frankie Collins to transfer to Arizona prep school

Clark's Frankie Collins (1) drives past Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins (10) during a basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark's Frankie Collins (1) runs with the ball while being guarded by Bishop Manogue's Cort Ballinger (20) during the first half of a Class 4A state boys basketball semifinal game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Clark's Frankie Collins (1) tries to keep the ball in during the first half of a Class 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal game against Desert Pines at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark's Frankie Collins (1) reacts as his team trails against Bishop Gorman during a basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark starting point guard Frankie Collins will transfer to AZ Compass Prep (Arizona), he announced on Twitter.

I would like to thank Clark High School and the administration for the 2 great years its been at the school and All my teammates and the coaching staff. For my junior year of high school I am going to be transferring to Arizona and attend @AZCompass_Prep pic.twitter.com/qLxMm9H6UC — frankie (@Frankiecollins0) April 17, 2019

A 6-foot-1-inch sophomore, Collins averaged 10.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds last season, helping the Chargers advance to the Class 4A state championship game, where they lost to Bishop Gorman.

He was an honorable mention selection on the Review-Journal’s All-State team and has received scholarship offers from UNLV, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Christian, among others.

Collins joins Maxwell Lewis, who played on Clark’s junior varsity this season, in transferring to AZ Compass Prep, a tuition-free charter school in Chandler, Arizona. The school plays a national schedule in basketball and played in the National section of this season’s Tarkanian Classic.

Lewis played on Somerset-Losee’s varsity as a sophomore in 2017-18.

The Chargers also lose eight seniors, including Oklahoma-bound Jalen Hill (17.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Arkansas State-bound Antwon Jackson (13.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg).

Clark coach Chad Beeten declined comment on Collins’ announcement.

Desert Oasis wins Lions Tournament

Aaron Roberts doubled twice in a 13-run third inning Thursday that helped the Desert Oasis baseball team to a 15-5, five-inning victory over Helix (California) in the championship game of the 69th annual Lions Tournament in San Diego.

The Diamondbacks, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings of area schools, trailed 1-0 before putting the first 13 batters of the third inning on base.

Colby Smith was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Roberts and Campbell Holt each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Desert Oasis (21-6).

“I don’t think any other (Las Vegas) teams have won this since the tournament started the Open Division,” Desert Oasis coach Paul Buboltz said. “We have kids who have played a lot of baseball, and the second time through the lineup, they made the adjustments.”

The Diamondbacks also played in the National High School Invitational in Cary, North Carolina, two weeks ago.

“We were on the other end of some one-run games there,” Buboltz said. “I think we learned from that, and the kids made sure they didn’t repeat some of the mistakes we made there.”

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact reporter Bartt Davis at bdavis@reviewjournal.com.