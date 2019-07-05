96°F
Coco Gauff, 15, wins in third round at Wimbledon

The Associated Press
July 5, 2019 - 12:29 pm
 

Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff saved two match points in the second set and went on to beat Polona Hercog of Slovenia in the third round at Wimbledon.

Gauff, who is playing at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, won 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 on Centre Court.

Gauff saved one match point while trailing 5-2 in the second set. She went on to hold serve but then faced another in the next game, set up by an ace from Hercog. The 28-year-old Slovenian player then double-faulted on the next point.

Gauff beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round and 2017 semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova in the second. Both of those matches were on No. 1 Court, the second biggest stadium at the All England Club.

