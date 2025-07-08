101°F
College Sports Chaos: Grand Canyon to join MW immediately

Sports on TV in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2025 - 10:25 am
 
Updated July 8, 2025 - 10:28 am

The Mountain West grew by another school immediately Tuesday.

Grand Canyon was scheduled to join the league in July 2026, but now will be eligible to compete for conference championships and NCAA postseason berths for the 2025-26 academic year.

“The addition of Grand Canyon is a significant win for the student-athletes at GCU and in the Mountain West,” conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a statement. “Grand Canyon brings elite recruiting, a passionate fan base and state-of-the-art facilities, elevating the Mountain West’s competitiveness and national profile.

“(Grand Canyon) is a great addition to the Mountain West and positively raises the competition level in the league.”

Five schools — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State — will leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 after the 2025-26 academic year.

The Mountain West will add nonfootball members Grand Canyon and UC Davis, along with Northern Illinois (football only) and UTEP.

Hawaii will become a full-time member of the league.

Grand Canyon, located in Phoenix, is the largest private Division I university in the nation. The school went from nearly closing 20 years ago to having an enrollment this fall of more than 25,000 on its campus and more than 100,000 studying online.

Grand Canyon will compete in 17 conference-sponsored sports in the Mountain West.

Its men’s basketball team has averaged 26 wins the past four seasons and advanced to three straight NCAA Tournaments.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the Mountain West Conference’s support of our student-athletes, our university and our fans for the opportunity to compete this fall,” Grand Canyon president Brian Mueller said in a statement.

Grand Canyon won seven conference championships in 2024-25 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

