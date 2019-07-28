Colombia’s Egan Bernal wins Tour de France

PARIS — Egan Bernal has become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France as the three-week race ended with the 21st and final stage on the Champs-Elysees.

Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, center, rides past the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 128 kilometers (79.53miles) with start in Rambouillet and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Colombia's Egan Bernal, center, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey passes-by the pyramid of the Louvre museum with the pack during the 21st and final stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 128km between Rambouillet and the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday July 28, 2019. (Julien de Rosa/Pool Photo via AP)

Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and France's Romain Bardet wearing the best climber's dotted jersey ride in the pack during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 128 kilometers (79.53miles) with start in Rambouillet and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey waves as he arrives for the start of the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 128 kilometers (79,53 miles) with start in Rambouillet and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, France's Romain Bardet wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, Slovakia's Peter Sagan wearing the best sprinter's green jersey and France's Julian Alaphilippe ride during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 128 kilometers (79,53miles) with start in Rambouillet and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

At 22, Bernal is the youngest Tour winner in the post-World War II era.

Bernal succeeded Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas as the British outfit posted a seventh Tour victory with a fourth different rider in eight years.

Thomas, a 33-year-old from Wales, had to settle for second place this year. Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk completed the podium on Sunday.