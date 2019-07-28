106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Sports

Colombia’s Egan Bernal wins Tour de France

By John Leicester and Samuel Petrequin The Associated Press
July 28, 2019 - 12:58 pm
 

PARIS — Egan Bernal has become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France as the three-week race ended with the 21st and final stage on the Champs-Elysees.

At 22, Bernal is the youngest Tour winner in the post-World War II era.

Bernal succeeded Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas as the British outfit posted a seventh Tour victory with a fourth different rider in eight years.

Thomas, a 33-year-old from Wales, had to settle for second place this year. Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk completed the podium on Sunday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Max Holloway, left, and Frankie Edgar connect on each other during a mixed martial arts bout a ...
UFC 240: Max Holloway beats Edgar, Cyborg wins
The Associated Press

Reigning featherweight champ Max Holloway defended his belt Saturday, overwhelming former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar at UFC 240.

Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.