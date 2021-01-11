Columnist Ron Kantowski named Nevada Sportswriter of Year

Ron Kantowski, one of the Review-Journal’s two sports columnists, was named Nevada Sportswriter of the Year for 2020, the National Sports Media Association announced Monday.

Ron Kantowski (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Ron Kantowski, one of the Review-Journal’s two sports columnists, was named the Nevada Sportswriter of the Year for 2020, the National Sports Media Association announced Monday.

The state award is presented each year to a reporter by a vote of their peers.

Kantowski, who also covers covers auto racing, has won multiple writing awards, including this honor in 2016. He has covered nearly every sport in Las Vegas and frequently features them in his Sunday “Las Vegas Insider.”

“Ron makes us smile or think every day with his insightful columns and deep-dive features,” Review-Journal sports editor Bill Bradley said. “We’re proud of the his work and the way he consistently connects with readers.”

Prior to beginning a long career in Las Vegas sports journalism, Kantowski attended Western New Mexico University in Silver City, New Mexico, where he played for the baseball team. He is a native of Whiting, Indiana.

Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney and sports betting reporter Todd Dewey also were in the running for the award.

Kevin Bollinger of KVVU-TV was selected as the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year for the fourth time.

Last year, RJ Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen received the award for the first time.

Also Monday, sportscasters Bill King (Raiders/A’s), Jim Nantz (CBS), and Dick Stockton (CBS), and sportswriters Larry Merchant, William Nack, William C. Rhoden and Rick Telander were named to the NSMA Hall of Fame. Mike “Doc” Emrick (NBC) was named the national sportscaster of the year, and Nicole Auerbach (The Athletic) the national sportswriter of the year.

The NSMA’s awards program and Hall of Fame induction ceremony is June 27-29 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.