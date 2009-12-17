COMMUNITY SPORTS — 12/17/09

Basketball
SNBA
Southern Nevada Basketball Association
Men’s Basketball League
At City Impact Center
|Western Conference
|Superleague
|Team
|W
|L
|CAMPBELL DEVELOPMENT (AUSTIN)
|6
|0
|GAME CHANGERS (SAM)
|5
|1
|NO MERCY (GREG)
|5
|2
|PLAYMAKERS (ALEX)
|5
|3
|OUTLAWS (REGGIE)
|4
|3
|BALLER (DANTE)
|4
|3
|D-UP (KEITH & WILLIE)
|3
|3
|MOB (SHELTON & SHONE)
|3
|3
|MAN-UP (DANA)
|3
|2
|MAYAS
|2
|4
|FREE AGENTS (NICK)
|1
|5
|KEEP IT REAL
|1
|6
|LEGENDS
|0
|5
|FILL-IT-UP
|0
|6
|Central Conference
|Team
|W
|L
|MAYAS (ANGEL)
|4
|0
|AND-1 (KEITH)
|3
|1
|BULLDOGS (BLAKE)
|3
|1
|THROW DOWN (KEVIN)
|2
|2
|HBK (BYRON)
|2
|2
|PRIMETIME (QUINTON)
|1
|2
|RUN-N-GUN (STEVE)
|0
|3
|FILL-IT-UP (PHIL)
|0
|4
|I
CANT BEAT YOU TO IT)
|Individual Scores
|BALLERS 58, KEEP IT REAL 57
|OUTLAWS 54, PLAYMAKERS 44
|MAN-UP 83, MAYAS 82OT
|NO MERCY 76, FREE AGENTS 53
|FREE AGENTS 76, LEGENDS 49
|GAME CHANGERS 80, KEEP IT REAL 63
|CAMPBELL 57, OUTLAWS 48
|BALLERS 63, MOB 60
|PLAYMAKERS 51, D-UP 49
|GAME CHANGE 67, MAN-UP 63
|MAYAS 55, KEEP IT REAL 52
|MOB 83, NO MERCY 76
|CAMPBELL 74, BALLERS 65
|D-UP 55, OUTLAWS 54
|MAYAS 68, RUN-N-GUN 33
|AND-1 51, HBK 48
|MAYAS 62, BULLDOGS 55
|HBK 49, RUN-N-GUN 30
|AND-1 53, PRIMETIME 41
|BULLDOGS 45, THROWDOWN 34
|PRIMETIME 52, FILL-IT-UP 43
|THROWDOWN 33, FILL-IT-UP 31
|BULDOGS 48, RUN-N-GUN 36
|HBK 51, THROWDOWN 40
|BULLDOGS 41, AND-1 36
|THROW DOWN 50, PRIMETIME 46
|AND-1 70, HBK 48
|MAYAS 54, FIL-IT-UP 46
|MAYAS 55, FIL-IT-UP 52
Boxscores BALLERS 58
KEEP IT REAL 57
BALLERS (58)
D. Wilson 26, D. Linton 12, D.J. Hatcher 0, K. Winfield 0, C. Gordan 0, T. Smith 8, C. Clark 10, C. Fowler 0, C. Ellis 2.
KEEP IT REAL (57)
J. Cunningham 10, J. Straight 12, S. Hudson 0, T. Figueroa 12, T.J. Williams 14, K. Robinson 2, B. Jackson 7.
OUTLAWS 54
PLAYMAKERS 44
OUTLAWS (54)
R. Johnson 10, A. Johnson 0, J. Juniel 8, J. Boyd 0, P. Ross 18, M. Andino 8, C. Williams 10, D. Jackson 0.
PLAYMAKERS (44)
K. Hall 6, C. Jordan 10, A. Babero 0, N. Sharp 10, T. Johnson 13, J. Taylor 5, L. Mickens 0.
MAN-UP 83
MAYAS 82 (OT)
MAN-UP (83)
D. Kindrick 24, R. Kendrick 22, T. Gibson 0, C. Burse 4, H. MacFarland 0, M. Kindrid 8, D. Kindrid 25.
MAYAS (82)
A. Ortez 8, J. Serrano 0, G. Sealey 16, J.R. Quals 19, J Lewis 30, R. Heidelberg 7, C. Burns 2.
NO MERCY 76
FREE AGENTS 53
NO MERCY (76)
G. Anderson 26, V. Esannason 0, G. Burton 0, L. Lewis 10, J. Anderson 18, M. Pollard 17, R. Morgan 6.
FREE AGENTS (74)
N. Liberatore 4, Ja. Gray 13, C. Harris 10, JJ Gray 21, A. Arizaga 5, C. Winn 0, R. Fortney 0.
FREE AGENTS 76
LEGENDS 49
FREE AGENTS (76)
N. Liberatore 21, Ja. Gray 15, C. Harris 18, JJ Gray 18, A. Arizaga 4, C. Winn 0, R. Fortney 0.
LEGENDS (49)
J. Styles 2, R.Ramathal 16, J. Jackson 6, L. Arias 17, J.J. Coleman 0, B. Daniels 6, C. Brandis 2.
GAME CHANGERS 80
KEEP IT REAL 63
GAME CHANGERS (80)
M. Hornsby 3, M. Bric 23, R. Williams 30, J. Atwater 9, S. Davis 0, T. Robinson 0, C. Jones 10, A. McKay 0, S. Copeland 0, R. Clayton 0.
KEEP IT REAL (63)
J. Cunningham 17, J. Straight 7, S. Hudson 10, T. Figueroa 0, T.J. Williams 16, K. Robinson 0, B. Jackson 0, A. Bailey 13.
CAMPBELL 57
OUTLAWS 48
CAMPBELL (57)
C. Moore 4, M. Thomas 21, J. Thomas 2, K. Myles 9, J. Harris 8, H. Buchannon 5, J. Burkett 8, M. Dorsey 0.
OUTLAWS (48)
R. Johnson 11, A. Johnson 7, J. Juniel 6, J. Boyd 10, P. Ross 14, M. Andino 0, C. Williams 0, D. Jackson 0.
BALLERS 63
MOB 60 (2OT)
BALLERS (63)
D. Wilson 18, D. Linton 0, D.J. Hatcher 2, K. Winfield 3, T. Smith 13, C. Clark 19, A. J. Little 6, C. Ellis 2, C. Fowler 0.
MOB (60)
S. Williams 13, S. Wright 7, K. Crockrom 24, S. Atkins 10, M. Butler 0, G. Barlow 0, M. Jackson 6, P. Savoy 0.
PLAYMAKERS 51
D-UP 49
PLAYMAKERS (51)
K. Hall 4, C. Jordan 17, A. Babero 0, N. Sharp 8, T. Johnson 18, J. Taylor 4, L. Mickens 0.
D-UP (49)
K. Johnson 8, W. Green 11, D. Moody 13, S. Kelly 0, D. Edwards 10, L. Mingo 2, J. Smith 5.
GAME CHANGE 67
MAN-UP 63
GAME CHANGERS (67)
M. Hornsby 10, M. Bric 18, R. Williams 16, J. Atwater 21, S. Davis 0, T. Robinson 0, C. Jones 2, A. McKay 0, S. Copeland 0, R. Clayton 0.
MAN-UP (63)
D. Kindrick 23, R. Kendrick 8, T. Gibson 13, C. Burse 2, H. MacFarland 0, M. Kindrid 0, K. Shaw 0.
MAYAS 55
KEEP IT REAL 52
MAYAS (55)
A. Ortez 12, J. Serrano 0, G. Sealey 2, J.R. Quals 21, J Lewis 14, R. Heidelberg 5, C. Burns 0.
KEEP IT REAL (52)
J. Cunningham 0, J. Straight 7, S. Hudson 5, T. Figueroa 13, T.J. Williams 13, K. Robinson 8, B. Jackson 6.
MOB 83
NO MERCY 76
MOB (83)
S. Williams 26, S. Wright 2, K. Crockrom 27, S. Atkins 7, M. Butler 0, G. Barlow 27, P. Savoy 0.
NO MERCY (76)
G. Anderson 5, V. Esannason 18, G. Burton 17, L. Lewis 23, J. Anderson 5, M. Pollard 0, R. Morgan 0.
CAMPBELL 74
BALLERS 65
CAMPBELL (74)
C. Moore 6, M. Thomas 0, J. Thomas 31, K. Myles 0, J. Harris 0, H. Buchannon 31, J. Burkett 6, M. Dorsey 0.
BALLERS (65)
D. Wilson 23, D. Linton 2, D.J. Hatcher 2, K. Winfield 0, C. Gordan 0, T. Smith 8, C. Clark 17, C. Fowler 0.
D-UP 55
OUTLAWS 54
D-UP (55)
K. Johnson 0, W. Green 17, D. Moody 14, S. Kelly 5, D. Edwards 7, L. Mingo 0, J. Smith 12.
OUTLAWS (54)
R. Johnson 20, A. Johnson 0, J. Juniel 11, J. Boyd 7, P. Ross 11, M. Andino 0, C. Williams 0, D. Jackson 5.
NO MERCY 58
PLAYMAKERS 56
NO MERCY (58)
G. Anderson 15, V. Esannason 9, G. Burton 14, L. Lewis 5, J. Anderson 9, M. Pollard 0, R. Morgan 11.
PLAYMAKERS (56)
K. Hall 0, C. Jordan 7, A. Babero 10, N. Sharp 0, T. Johnson 8, L. Mickens 31.
MAN-UP 72
LEGENDS 32
MAN-UP (72)
D. Kindrick 72, R. Kendrick 10, T. Gibson 10, C. Burse 12, H. MacFarland 8, M. Kindrid 5, K. Shaw 0.
LEGENDS (32)
J. Styles 4, R.Ramathal 6, L. Arias 8, J.J. Coleman 5, B. Daniels 9, Boggie 4.
PLAYMAKERS 70
BALLERS 66
PLAYMAKERS (70)
K. Hall 0, C. Jordan 2, J. Bostic 0, A. Babero 12, N. Sharp 0, T. Johnson 22, L. Mickens 34.
BALLERS (66)
D. Wilson 30, D. Linton 10, D.J. Hatcher 2, K. Winfield 17, C. Flower 17, T. Smith 2, C. Clark 5.
BALLERS 52
LEGENDS 49
BALLERS (52)
D. Wilson 16, D. Linton 13, D.J. Hatcher 2, K. Winfield 0, T. Smith 10, C. Clark 2, C. Fowler 9.
LEGENDS (49)
J. Styles 6, R. Ramathal 17, R. Davis 4, J. Jackson 10, L. Aris 2, J.J. Coleman 8, B. Damiels 2, Boggie 4.
MAYAS 68
RUN-N-GUN 33
MAYAS (68)
A. Ortez 9, J. Serrano 3, G. Sealey 9, J.R. Quals 14, J. Lewis 16, C. Hartney 8, Q. Brinkly 9.
RUN-N-GUN (33)
S. Clinscale 11, S. Bereket 2, Z. Linberg 2, V. Esteban 0, R. Hampton 4, J. Botello 3, J. Wahnon 11, M. Grimes 0, B. Vralsted 0.
AND-1 51
HBK 48
AND-1 (51)
D. Moody 8, K. Johnson 0, S. Kelly 8, J. Smith 20, W. Green 0, L. Mingo 0, C. Hoskins 11, K. Smith 4.
HBK (48)
J. Webb 8, B. Virgil 5, K. Bailey 1, M. Bell 2, S. Scott 2, A. Mathews 4, S. Copeland 19.
MAYAS 62
BULLDOGS 55
MAYAS (62)
A. Ortez 2, J. Serrano 0, G. Sealey 7, J.R. Quals 13, J Lewis 22, C. Hartney 12, Q. Brinkly 12.
BULLDOGS (55)
E. Davis 19, B. Green 6, T. Bell 5, B. Salmond 7, H. Blake 0, T. Henderson 7, D. Thomas 2, D. Bird 9.
HBK 49
RUN-N-GUN 30
HBK (49)
J. Webb 7, B. Virgil 2, K. Bailey 13, S. Scott 4, A. Mathews 2, S. Copeland 17, D. Thomas 4, M. Bell 0.
RUN-N-GUN (30)
S. Clinscale 2, S. Bereket 6, Z. Linberg 10, V. Esteban 0, R. Hampton 5, J. Botello 0, J. Wahnon 7, M. Grimes 0, B. Vralsted 7.
AND-1 53
PRIMETIME 41
AND-1 (53)
D. Moody 10, K. Johnson 3, S. Kelly 8, J. Smith 12, W. Green 0, L. Mingo 0, C. Hoskins 20, K. Smith 4.
PRIMETIME (41)
W. Anderson 10, T. Thomas 0, Q. Faber 7, R. Jones 13, T. Bell 4, K. Smith 7, T. Henderson 0.
BULLDOGS 45
THROWDOWN 34
BULLDOGS (45)
E. Davis 16, B. Green 5, T. Bell 4, B. Salmond 11, H. Blake 0, T. Henderson 2, D. Thomas 3, D. Bird 4.
THROW DOWN (34)
K. Shaw 8, C. Jordan 0, M. Wynder 3, R. Griffin 0, E. Carson 3, C. Nichols 0, T. Elliott 3, J. Wines 2, G. Gee 13, Bass 2, A. Agee 0.
PRIMETIME 52
FILL-IT-UP 43
PRIMETIME (52)
W. Anderson 13, Q. Faber 0, R. Jones 16, T. Bell 7, K. Smith 7, T. Henderson 9.
FILL-IT-UP (43)
P. Cole 8, E. Cole 8, J. Soto 6, C. Rogers 7, T. Moreland 5, B. Lomax 0, M. Stork 2, A. Barbarro 7.
THROWDOWN 33
FILL-IT-UP 31
THROW DOWN (33)
K. Shaw 11, C. Jordan 0, M. Wynder 12, R. Griffin 0, E. Carson 4, C. Nichols 0, T. Elliott 0, J. Wines 2, G. Gee 3, Bass 0, A. Agee 1.
FILL-IT-UP (31)
P. Cole 8, E. Cole 2, J. Soto 0, C. Rogers 10, T. Moreland 1, B. Lomax 6, M. Stork 4, A. Barbarro 0.
|Players of the Week
|Name
|Team
|G. Barlow
|MOB
|J. Thomas
|Campbell
|P. Ross
|Outlaws
|H. Buchanon
|Campbell
|J.J. Gray
|FreeAgents
|K. Crochram
|MOB
|S. Williams
|MOB
|J.R. Quals
|Mayas
|N. Sharp
|Playmakers
|J. Lewis
|Mayas
|D. Kindrid
|Man-Up
|N. Liberatore
|Free Agents
|D. Wilson
|Ballers
|J. Lewis
|Mayas
|C. Hoskins
|And-1
|J. Smith
|And-1
|High Scorers
|Name, Team
|Points
|G. Barlow, MOB
|36
|J. Thomas, Campbell
|31
|P. Ross, Outlaws
|31
|H. Buchanon, Campbell
|31
|R. Williams, Game Changers
|30
|J. Lewis, Mayas
|30
|J.J. Gray, Free Agents
|28
|K. Crochram, MOB
|27
|M. Bric, Game Changers
|27
|G. Anderson, NoMercy
|26
|D. Wilson, Ballers
|26
|S. Williams, MOB
|26
|C. Jordan, Playmakers
|26
|F. Kindrick, Man-Up
|25
|J.R. Quals, Mayas
|25
|N. Sharp, Playmakers
|25
|G. Sealey, Mayas
|24
|D. Kindrid, Man-Up
|24
|N. Liberatore, Free Agents
|23
|M. Butler, MOB
|23
|R. Kindrick, Man-Up
|22
|T. Gibson, Man-Up
|22
|P. Cole, Fill-It Up
|22
|J. Smith, And-1
|21
|C. Hoskins, And-1
|21
|C. Harris, Free Agents
|21
|J. Atwater, Game Changers
|21
|M. Thomas, Campbell
|21
|R. Johnson, Outlaws
|20
|K. Johnson, D-Up
|20
|K. Hall, Playmakers
|20
|S. Copeland, HBK
|20
CLARK COUNTY Clark County Parks and Recreation Adult Basketball League Monday, Men’s D Division At Woodbury Middle School
|Team
|W
|L
|Black Sheep
|10
|0
|Point Shavers
|5
|5
|The Snakes
|5
|5
|Tree Frogs
|5
|5
|CCI
|3
|7
|Eagle Promotions
|2
|8
Tuesday, Men’s C Division At Cambridge Recreation Center
|Team
|W
|L
|Getting Old
|8
|1
|Nevada Beverage
|7
|2
|Smoking Aces
|2
|7
|DWYL
|1
|8
|Wednesday, Men’s D Division
|At Woodbury Middle School
|Team
|W
|L
|Rebels
|8
|2
|Desert Tortoises
|7
|3
|2 Tons of Fun
|6
|4
|Varian
|4
|6
|Time to Ball
|3
|7
|Blazers
|2
|8
|Thursday, Men’s C Division
|At Cambridge Recreation Center
|Team
|W
|L
|Getting Old
|9
|1
|Lift Off
|5
|5
|LV Pickup
|5
|5
|Black Sheep
|5
|5
|Citi Center
|4
|6
|Benchwarmers
|2
|8
bowling
Local Bowling Honor Roll
Men
280+ Game
Name Pins Location
Lance Muni 300 Gold Coast
John Dassi 300 Gold Coast
Donald Davis, Jr. 299 South Point
Allen Zehms 290 South Point
Adam Foren 289 South Point
Ralph Perrone 289 Gold Coast
Gary Seney 289 Gold Coast
Jim Reynolds 288 Gold Coast
Ken Wolcott 287 South Point
Aji Lemos 283 South Point
Clarence Tabor 280 Gold Coast
720+ Series
Name Pins Location
Lance Muni 803 Gold Coast
Mark Voss 795 Gold Coast
Mike Clemence 789 Gold Coast
Alan Frederick 781 South Point
Scott Vernon 760 South Point
Keith Held 759 South Point
Paul Ortiz 757 South Point
Dan Peters 749 South Point
John Dassi 747 Gold Coast
Bryan Veal 746 Gold Coast
Ken Wolcott 745 South Point
Allen Zehms 744 South Point
Steve Searinger 742 South Point
Lyle Jensen 740 South Point
Robert Baca 739 Gold Coast
John Dorsett 739 Gold Coast
Robert Baca 739 Gold Coast
Darryl Smith 737 Gold Coast
Tim Tirri 735 Gold Coast
Mike Foreman 734 Gold Coast
Donald Davis, Jr. 734 South Point
Alan Frederick 732 South Point
Nick Powell 731 South Point
Ace Acedilla 731 Gold Coast
Kenny Nelson 731 Gold Coast
Danny Sebron 730 Gold Coast
Eric Hay 729 Gold Coast
Kerry Painter 729 South Point
John Graham 728 Gold Coast
Bob Hughes Jr. 725 Gold Coast
Louie Tanate 725 South Point
Aji Lemos 724 South Point
Sam Busch 720 South Point
Women
220+ Game
Name Pins Location
Dotty Nadeau-Haynes 280 South Point
Roe Reynolds 268 South Point
Toni Teahl 266 Gold Coast
Robin Bryan 258 Gold Coast
Char Hammel 258 Gold Coast
Dena Hart 257 South Point
Carli Wickman 257 South Point
Stepahnie Munoz 257 South Point
Angelina Diaz 256 South Point
Pam Bongiorno 255 South Point
Janet Bowcutt 253 South Point
Kim Bannister 248 South Point
Dawn Bourgon 246 South Point
Char Hammel 243 Gold Coast
Celeste Barolette 243 South Point
Christina Kinney 239 South Point
Christina Kinney 237 South Point
Melanie Manuel 237 Gold Coast
Raymie Cooper 236 South Point
Susan Velasquez 236 Gold Coast
Roe Reynolds 235 South Point
Dotty Nadeau-Haynes 235 South Point
Heidi Spencer 235 South Point
Laura Sliwinski 234 Gold Coast
Sally Manley 233 South Point
Tanya Fields 233 South Point
Brandy Moran 233 South Point
Cindy Corderman 233 Gold Coast
Keli Callahan 232 South Point
Char Hammel 232 Gold Coast
Sandy Wheeler 232 Gold Coast
Aileen Heacock 231 South Point
Fran Brewer 231 South Point
Margie Maura 228 Gold Coast
Christina Kinney 227 South Point
Doris Jones 227 Gold Coast
Becky Trubiro 227 Gold Coast
Angela Mac 226 Gold Coast
Becky Herman 226 Gold Coast
Dena Hart 226 South Point
Brandy Moran 226 South Point
Linda DeCamp 225 South Point
Carly Perry 225 South Point
G. Elizondo 225 South Point
Yvonne Rutherford 224 Gold Coast
Char Hammel 223 Gold Coast
Erin Wilson 222 Gold Coast
Vicki Tatlow 222 Gold Coast
Robin Bryan 222 Gold Coast
Rose Yadao 220 Gold Coast
620+ Series
Name Pins Location
Dotty Nadeau-Haynes 707 South Point
Christina Kinney 703 South Point
Char Hammel 697 Gold Coast
Robin Bryan 680 Gold Coast
Char Hammel 679 Gold Coast
Kim Bannister 671 South Point
Roe Reynolds 657 South Point
Carli Wickman 650 South Point
Cindy Corderman 649 Gold Coast
G. Elizondo 649 South Point
Yvonne Rutherford 646 Gold Coast
Dena Hart 642 South Point
Heidi Spencer 641 South Point
Laura Sliwinski 640 Gold Coast
Dawn Bourgon 639 South Point
Keli Callahan 636 South Point
Susan Velasquez 627 Gold Coast
Toni Teahl 626 Gold Coast
Tanya Fields 625 South Point
Trish Holthausen 622 South Point
Sandy Wheeler 621 Gold Coast
Football Clark County Flag Football Fall League At McCarran Marketplace
|Wednesday, Men’s A Division
|Team
|W
|L
|Tribe
|7
|0
|Thriller
|5
|2
|Blazers
|4
|3
|Hitmen
|2
|5
|Show Offs
|2
|5
|Tony, Toni, Tone
|1
|6
|Wednesday, Men’s Rec Division
|Team
|W
|L
|No Threat
|7
|0
|Los Valientez
|5
|2
|The Stunners
|5
|2
|Free Agents
|3
|4
|My Drinking Team
|1
|6
|Project Mayhem
|0
|7
|Saturday, Media Division
|Team
|W
|L
|Remix
|6
|0
|Cox
|6
|0
|CBS Radio
|3
|3
|Letizia Mass Media
|3
|3
|Fox 5
|2
|3
|Bad Newz Kennels
|2
|4
|KVBC-3
|1
|4
|Channel 8/LV One
|0
|6
|SOFTBALL
|Las Vegas Senior Softball Association
|Team
|W
|L
|Blasters
|16
|5
|Bums
|9
|11
|Geezers
|9
|12
|Bombers
|7
|13
|City of Henderson
|Adult Softball Standings
|Wednesday, Co-Rec D1 Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Wynn Resorts
|11
|2
|1
|Losers
|9
|4
|1
|Las Vegas Paving
|7
|7
|0
|Zappos.com
|0
|14
|0
|Wednesday, Co-Rec D Division
|Team
|W
|Ls
|T
|Saints No More
|10
|2
|2
|ZONE
|8
|4
|2
|Misfits
|8
|6
|0
|Doormat’s
|7
|7
|0
|IA All Stars
|5
|9
|0
|The Crew
|2
|12
|0
|Thursday, Co-Rec D Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Losers
|12
|2
|0
|Evil Shenanigans
|12
|2
|0
|Vegas
|10
|4
|0
|GVBC
|8
|6
|0
|Team Henderson
|8
|6
|0
|Forced Out
|4
|10
|0
|Broadbent&Associates
|2
|12
|0
|New Era
|0
|14
|0
|Friday, Co-Rec D Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Warpigs
|13
|1
|0
|PT’s Gold
|11
|2
|1
|Pown ‘Um
|10
|4
|0
|Riddlers
|7
|7
|0
|Royal Rebels
|5
|9
|0
|MOBOS
|4
|10
|0
|JPG Jags
|3
|10
|1
|Advantage Tax
|2
|12
|0
|Monday, Men’s D1 Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|T-Bird Lounge
|13
|1
|0
|CRCN Crasher
|12
|2
|0
|Jobu’s Rum
|9
|5
|0
|Prog.Pest Control
|9
|5
|0
|Timbers
|5
|8
|1
|Advantage Landscape
|4
|10
|0
|Old School
|2
|11
|1
|Control Freaks
|1
|13
|0
|Monday, Men’s D Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Wolves
|13
|1
|0
|EZ Money
|12
|2
|0
|Stoney Rockn Country
|10
|4
|0
|Lucky Joe’s
|7
|7
|0
|Imperial Auto/STM
|6
|8
|0
|Stay Thirsty
|3
|11
|0
|Hit & Run
|3
|11
|0
|CB’s
|2
|12
|0
|Tuesday, Men’s D1 Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Tribe
|14
|0
|0
|Capriati Constr.
|11
|3
|0
|KO Tickets
|11
|3
|0
|BNK
|6
|8
|0
|H-Six Hi Roller Host
|6
|8
|0
|Cabana Boys
|5
|9
|0
|Iron Lotus
|3
|11
|0
|Louisville Chuggers
|0
|14
|0
|Tuesday, Men’s D Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|The Bulletheads
|13
|1
|0
|Main Course
|11
|3
|0
|Chico’s Bail Bonds
|8
|4
|1
|Perini
|6
|7
|1
|MGM Mirage
|6
|8
|0
|Abunai
|4
|8
|1
|Base Knocks
|3
|11
|0
|Tough Times
|2
|11
|1
|Thursday, Men’s D Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Dirty Dozen
|14
|0
|0
|Chavez Consulting
|9
|5
|0
|Hooters Casino Hotel
|9
|5
|0
|Gettin Lucky
|8
|6
|0
|HBC
|5
|8
|1
|We Be Hitt’n That
|5
|9
|0
|Killa B’s
|3
|10
|1
|R2W
|2
|12
|0
|Friday, Men’s D Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Budlight
|14
|0
|0
|Pittman
|12
|2
|0
|Pape Tower Dogs
|7
|5
|2
|Brand Energy
|5
|7
|2
|LV Mean Machine
|5
|7
|2
|Kaboom
|5
|8
|1
|Mother Sluggers
|2
|11
|1
|The Jive Turkeys
|2
|12
|0
|Friday, Co-Rec D Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Klynch Mob
|12
|2
|0
|Rush Hour
|8
|6
|0
|Swingers
|7
|7
|0
|Vegas Villains
|1
|13
|0
|Friday, Co-Rec E Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pirate’s Booty
|12
|2
|0
|Left Out
|10
|4
|0
|Done Deal
|10
|4
|0
|RFC
|7
|6
|1
|Desert Rats
|6
|7
|1
|Team Carnage
|6
|8
|0
|The Orphans
|3
|11
|0
|CPNJ
|1
|13
|0
|Monday, Men’s D Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Deep
|14
|0
|0
|Aguilas
|11
|3
|0
|Dis Located
|10
|3
|1
|Damaged Goods
|7
|7
|0
|Batters
|6
|7
|1
|GVUMC
|4
|10
|0
|Like A Boss
|2
|12
|0
|Neighborhood Church
|1
|13
|0
|Tuesday, Men’s E Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Blue Steel
|12
|2
|0
|FIGHT!
|10
|4
|0
|Grandview Grizzlies
|9
|5
|0
|Off Constantly
|7
|7
|0
|Bombers
|7
|7
|0
|JD Byrider
|6
|8
|0
|Quality Mechanical
|3
|11
|0
|BCI
|2
|12
|0
|Thursday, Co-Rec E Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Game Over
|11
|3
|0
|Look’n to Score
|9
|4
|1
|Carpets Galore Gang
|9
|5
|0
|Just For Fun
|7
|6
|1
|Rehab
|7
|7
|0
|Deep
|6
|8
|0
|HHBC
|4
|10
|0
|Anytime Garage Door
|2
|12
|0
Signups
BASEBALL
Peccole Phantoms Baseball Club
The Peccole Phantoms competitive baseball club will be holding tryouts for its U8 division winter team.
The boundaries for the program are consistent with Peccole Little League and will play Peccole Spring and Fall seasons, as well as club winter season.
The Peccole Phantoms are seeking serious 7 and 8 year old players to add to its competitive little league baseball club team. For more information on tryout dates, schedules and locations, or club dues, contact Coach Warren at 885-8121.
Private Hitting Instruction with UNLV coaches
The UNLV baseball coaching staff is offering private hitting lessons to local players.
For more information, call 895-2475.
Las Vegas Sky Wolves
Adult Baseball Program
An 18+ adult wood bat team is currently looking for pitchers for the 2010 spring season.
If you are interested in playing, please e-mail your information to wolves_baseball@yahoo.com.
BASKETBALL
Southern Nevada Basketball Association
The SNBA is accepting registrations for its upcoming adult basketball leagues.
The leagues are open to men, women, and high school-aged players.
You may register as an individual or as part of a team.
There are morning leagues on Saturdays and evening leagues on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Leagues are starting now and registration is ongoing.
For more information, call Hank at 521-4638.
Tarkanian Basketball Academy
The Tarkanian Basketball Academy has a special 2-for-1 registration ongoing at this time for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.
A discounted rate is available for outside teams as well.
Games start next week.
For more information, call TBA’s office at 871-0096 or visit the league’s Web site at tarkbball.com.
CROSS COUNTRY
Southwest Stallions
Coach Walter Huertas of the Southwest Stallions is heading up a cross country team for Midgets and up.
The Midget division consists of runners born in 1997 and 1998.
The cost for the team will be about $100. Practices will be held at Desert Breeze Park.
For more information, call 683-5085.
FOOTBALL
Wild West Football League
Adult Tackle Football
Several teams in the WWFL are looking for players.
The league is an adult tackle football league that plays games at Fountain Park.
For more information on the Cobras, call Coach Mike at 624-9004.
For more information on the Henderson Wolverines, call Coach Kelly at 834-2025.
TENNIS
International Tennis Center
The newly opened $15 million indoor facility offers tennis enthusiasts a chance to play even on the hottest days of the year.
The facility offers locals court time for just $20 per person for singles and $10 per person for doubles players.
Cardio tennis is also offered at the ITC. The group activity features drills that give players or all abilities a high energy workout. The first class is free to locals.
The facility is located at the corner of Topaz and Oquendo, just a block east of Eastern.
For more information, call 685-6038.
TRACK AND FIELD
Southwest Stallions
The youth track and field club is looking for participants to join its cross country team.
Runners should be between 11 and 18 years old.
Practices are held at 6 p.m. at Desert Breeze Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information, call Coach O’Neal at 683-5085.