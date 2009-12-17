COMMUNITY SPORTS — 12/17/09

Basketball

SNBA

Southern Nevada Basketball Association

Men’s Basketball League

At City Impact Center

Western Conference Superleague Team W L CAMPBELL DEVELOPMENT (AUSTIN) 6 0 GAME CHANGERS (SAM) 5 1 NO MERCY (GREG) 5 2 PLAYMAKERS (ALEX) 5 3 OUTLAWS (REGGIE) 4 3 BALLER (DANTE) 4 3 D-UP (KEITH & WILLIE) 3 3 MOB (SHELTON & SHONE) 3 3 MAN-UP (DANA) 3 2 MAYAS 2 4 FREE AGENTS (NICK) 1 5 KEEP IT REAL 1 6 LEGENDS 0 5 FILL-IT-UP 0 6 Central Conference Team W L MAYAS (ANGEL) 4 0 AND-1 (KEITH) 3 1 BULLDOGS (BLAKE) 3 1 THROW DOWN (KEVIN) 2 2 HBK (BYRON) 2 2 PRIMETIME (QUINTON) 1 2 RUN-N-GUN (STEVE) 0 3 FILL-IT-UP (PHIL) 0 4 I

CANT BEAT YOU TO IT)

Individual Scores BALLERS 58, KEEP IT REAL 57 OUTLAWS 54, PLAYMAKERS 44 MAN-UP 83, MAYAS 82OT NO MERCY 76, FREE AGENTS 53 FREE AGENTS 76, LEGENDS 49 GAME CHANGERS 80, KEEP IT REAL 63 CAMPBELL 57, OUTLAWS 48 BALLERS 63, MOB 60 PLAYMAKERS 51, D-UP 49 GAME CHANGE 67, MAN-UP 63 MAYAS 55, KEEP IT REAL 52 MOB 83, NO MERCY 76 CAMPBELL 74, BALLERS 65 D-UP 55, OUTLAWS 54 MAYAS 68, RUN-N-GUN 33 AND-1 51, HBK 48 MAYAS 62, BULLDOGS 55 HBK 49, RUN-N-GUN 30 AND-1 53, PRIMETIME 41 BULLDOGS 45, THROWDOWN 34 PRIMETIME 52, FILL-IT-UP 43 THROWDOWN 33, FILL-IT-UP 31 BULDOGS 48, RUN-N-GUN 36 HBK 51, THROWDOWN 40 BULLDOGS 41, AND-1 36 THROW DOWN 50, PRIMETIME 46 AND-1 70, HBK 48 MAYAS 54, FIL-IT-UP 46 MAYAS 55, FIL-IT-UP 52

Boxscores BALLERS 58

KEEP IT REAL 57

BALLERS (58)

D. Wilson 26, D. Linton 12, D.J. Hatcher 0, K. Winfield 0, C. Gordan 0, T. Smith 8, C. Clark 10, C. Fowler 0, C. Ellis 2.

KEEP IT REAL (57)

J. Cunningham 10, J. Straight 12, S. Hudson 0, T. Figueroa 12, T.J. Williams 14, K. Robinson 2, B. Jackson 7.

OUTLAWS 54

PLAYMAKERS 44

OUTLAWS (54)

R. Johnson 10, A. Johnson 0, J. Juniel 8, J. Boyd 0, P. Ross 18, M. Andino 8, C. Williams 10, D. Jackson 0.

PLAYMAKERS (44)

K. Hall 6, C. Jordan 10, A. Babero 0, N. Sharp 10, T. Johnson 13, J. Taylor 5, L. Mickens 0.

MAN-UP 83

MAYAS 82 (OT)

MAN-UP (83)

D. Kindrick 24, R. Kendrick 22, T. Gibson 0, C. Burse 4, H. MacFarland 0, M. Kindrid 8, D. Kindrid 25.

MAYAS (82)

A. Ortez 8, J. Serrano 0, G. Sealey 16, J.R. Quals 19, J Lewis 30, R. Heidelberg 7, C. Burns 2.

NO MERCY 76

FREE AGENTS 53

NO MERCY (76)

G. Anderson 26, V. Esannason 0, G. Burton 0, L. Lewis 10, J. Anderson 18, M. Pollard 17, R. Morgan 6.

FREE AGENTS (74)

N. Liberatore 4, Ja. Gray 13, C. Harris 10, JJ Gray 21, A. Arizaga 5, C. Winn 0, R. Fortney 0.

FREE AGENTS 76

LEGENDS 49

FREE AGENTS (76)

N. Liberatore 21, Ja. Gray 15, C. Harris 18, JJ Gray 18, A. Arizaga 4, C. Winn 0, R. Fortney 0.

LEGENDS (49)

J. Styles 2, R.Ramathal 16, J. Jackson 6, L. Arias 17, J.J. Coleman 0, B. Daniels 6, C. Brandis 2.

GAME CHANGERS 80

KEEP IT REAL 63

GAME CHANGERS (80)

M. Hornsby 3, M. Bric 23, R. Williams 30, J. Atwater 9, S. Davis 0, T. Robinson 0, C. Jones 10, A. McKay 0, S. Copeland 0, R. Clayton 0.

KEEP IT REAL (63)

J. Cunningham 17, J. Straight 7, S. Hudson 10, T. Figueroa 0, T.J. Williams 16, K. Robinson 0, B. Jackson 0, A. Bailey 13.

CAMPBELL 57

OUTLAWS 48

CAMPBELL (57)

C. Moore 4, M. Thomas 21, J. Thomas 2, K. Myles 9, J. Harris 8, H. Buchannon 5, J. Burkett 8, M. Dorsey 0.

OUTLAWS (48)

R. Johnson 11, A. Johnson 7, J. Juniel 6, J. Boyd 10, P. Ross 14, M. Andino 0, C. Williams 0, D. Jackson 0.

BALLERS 63

MOB 60 (2OT)

BALLERS (63)

D. Wilson 18, D. Linton 0, D.J. Hatcher 2, K. Winfield 3, T. Smith 13, C. Clark 19, A. J. Little 6, C. Ellis 2, C. Fowler 0.

MOB (60)

S. Williams 13, S. Wright 7, K. Crockrom 24, S. Atkins 10, M. Butler 0, G. Barlow 0, M. Jackson 6, P. Savoy 0.

PLAYMAKERS 51

D-UP 49

PLAYMAKERS (51)

K. Hall 4, C. Jordan 17, A. Babero 0, N. Sharp 8, T. Johnson 18, J. Taylor 4, L. Mickens 0.

D-UP (49)

K. Johnson 8, W. Green 11, D. Moody 13, S. Kelly 0, D. Edwards 10, L. Mingo 2, J. Smith 5.

GAME CHANGE 67

MAN-UP 63

GAME CHANGERS (67)

M. Hornsby 10, M. Bric 18, R. Williams 16, J. Atwater 21, S. Davis 0, T. Robinson 0, C. Jones 2, A. McKay 0, S. Copeland 0, R. Clayton 0.

MAN-UP (63)

D. Kindrick 23, R. Kendrick 8, T. Gibson 13, C. Burse 2, H. MacFarland 0, M. Kindrid 0, K. Shaw 0.

MAYAS 55

KEEP IT REAL 52

MAYAS (55)

A. Ortez 12, J. Serrano 0, G. Sealey 2, J.R. Quals 21, J Lewis 14, R. Heidelberg 5, C. Burns 0.

KEEP IT REAL (52)

J. Cunningham 0, J. Straight 7, S. Hudson 5, T. Figueroa 13, T.J. Williams 13, K. Robinson 8, B. Jackson 6.

MOB 83

NO MERCY 76

MOB (83)

S. Williams 26, S. Wright 2, K. Crockrom 27, S. Atkins 7, M. Butler 0, G. Barlow 27, P. Savoy 0.

NO MERCY (76)

G. Anderson 5, V. Esannason 18, G. Burton 17, L. Lewis 23, J. Anderson 5, M. Pollard 0, R. Morgan 0.

CAMPBELL 74

BALLERS 65

CAMPBELL (74)

C. Moore 6, M. Thomas 0, J. Thomas 31, K. Myles 0, J. Harris 0, H. Buchannon 31, J. Burkett 6, M. Dorsey 0.

BALLERS (65)

D. Wilson 23, D. Linton 2, D.J. Hatcher 2, K. Winfield 0, C. Gordan 0, T. Smith 8, C. Clark 17, C. Fowler 0.

D-UP 55

OUTLAWS 54

D-UP (55)

K. Johnson 0, W. Green 17, D. Moody 14, S. Kelly 5, D. Edwards 7, L. Mingo 0, J. Smith 12.

OUTLAWS (54)

R. Johnson 20, A. Johnson 0, J. Juniel 11, J. Boyd 7, P. Ross 11, M. Andino 0, C. Williams 0, D. Jackson 5.

NO MERCY 58

PLAYMAKERS 56

NO MERCY (58)

G. Anderson 15, V. Esannason 9, G. Burton 14, L. Lewis 5, J. Anderson 9, M. Pollard 0, R. Morgan 11.

PLAYMAKERS (56)

K. Hall 0, C. Jordan 7, A. Babero 10, N. Sharp 0, T. Johnson 8, L. Mickens 31.

MAN-UP 72

LEGENDS 32

MAN-UP (72)

D. Kindrick 72, R. Kendrick 10, T. Gibson 10, C. Burse 12, H. MacFarland 8, M. Kindrid 5, K. Shaw 0.

LEGENDS (32)

J. Styles 4, R.Ramathal 6, L. Arias 8, J.J. Coleman 5, B. Daniels 9, Boggie 4.

PLAYMAKERS 70

BALLERS 66

PLAYMAKERS (70)

K. Hall 0, C. Jordan 2, J. Bostic 0, A. Babero 12, N. Sharp 0, T. Johnson 22, L. Mickens 34.

BALLERS (66)

D. Wilson 30, D. Linton 10, D.J. Hatcher 2, K. Winfield 17, C. Flower 17, T. Smith 2, C. Clark 5.

BALLERS 52

LEGENDS 49

BALLERS (52)

D. Wilson 16, D. Linton 13, D.J. Hatcher 2, K. Winfield 0, T. Smith 10, C. Clark 2, C. Fowler 9.

LEGENDS (49)

J. Styles 6, R. Ramathal 17, R. Davis 4, J. Jackson 10, L. Aris 2, J.J. Coleman 8, B. Damiels 2, Boggie 4.

MAYAS 68

RUN-N-GUN 33

MAYAS (68)

A. Ortez 9, J. Serrano 3, G. Sealey 9, J.R. Quals 14, J. Lewis 16, C. Hartney 8, Q. Brinkly 9.

RUN-N-GUN (33)

S. Clinscale 11, S. Bereket 2, Z. Linberg 2, V. Esteban 0, R. Hampton 4, J. Botello 3, J. Wahnon 11, M. Grimes 0, B. Vralsted 0.

AND-1 51

HBK 48

AND-1 (51)

D. Moody 8, K. Johnson 0, S. Kelly 8, J. Smith 20, W. Green 0, L. Mingo 0, C. Hoskins 11, K. Smith 4.

HBK (48)

J. Webb 8, B. Virgil 5, K. Bailey 1, M. Bell 2, S. Scott 2, A. Mathews 4, S. Copeland 19.

MAYAS 62

BULLDOGS 55

MAYAS (62)

A. Ortez 2, J. Serrano 0, G. Sealey 7, J.R. Quals 13, J Lewis 22, C. Hartney 12, Q. Brinkly 12.

BULLDOGS (55)

E. Davis 19, B. Green 6, T. Bell 5, B. Salmond 7, H. Blake 0, T. Henderson 7, D. Thomas 2, D. Bird 9.

HBK 49

RUN-N-GUN 30

HBK (49)

J. Webb 7, B. Virgil 2, K. Bailey 13, S. Scott 4, A. Mathews 2, S. Copeland 17, D. Thomas 4, M. Bell 0.

RUN-N-GUN (30)

S. Clinscale 2, S. Bereket 6, Z. Linberg 10, V. Esteban 0, R. Hampton 5, J. Botello 0, J. Wahnon 7, M. Grimes 0, B. Vralsted 7.

AND-1 53

PRIMETIME 41

AND-1 (53)

D. Moody 10, K. Johnson 3, S. Kelly 8, J. Smith 12, W. Green 0, L. Mingo 0, C. Hoskins 20, K. Smith 4.

PRIMETIME (41)

W. Anderson 10, T. Thomas 0, Q. Faber 7, R. Jones 13, T. Bell 4, K. Smith 7, T. Henderson 0.

BULLDOGS 45

THROWDOWN 34

BULLDOGS (45)

E. Davis 16, B. Green 5, T. Bell 4, B. Salmond 11, H. Blake 0, T. Henderson 2, D. Thomas 3, D. Bird 4.

THROW DOWN (34)

K. Shaw 8, C. Jordan 0, M. Wynder 3, R. Griffin 0, E. Carson 3, C. Nichols 0, T. Elliott 3, J. Wines 2, G. Gee 13, Bass 2, A. Agee 0.

PRIMETIME 52

FILL-IT-UP 43

PRIMETIME (52)

W. Anderson 13, Q. Faber 0, R. Jones 16, T. Bell 7, K. Smith 7, T. Henderson 9.

FILL-IT-UP (43)

P. Cole 8, E. Cole 8, J. Soto 6, C. Rogers 7, T. Moreland 5, B. Lomax 0, M. Stork 2, A. Barbarro 7.

THROWDOWN 33

FILL-IT-UP 31

THROW DOWN (33)

K. Shaw 11, C. Jordan 0, M. Wynder 12, R. Griffin 0, E. Carson 4, C. Nichols 0, T. Elliott 0, J. Wines 2, G. Gee 3, Bass 0, A. Agee 1.

FILL-IT-UP (31)

P. Cole 8, E. Cole 2, J. Soto 0, C. Rogers 10, T. Moreland 1, B. Lomax 6, M. Stork 4, A. Barbarro 0.

Players of the Week Name Team G. Barlow MOB J. Thomas Campbell P. Ross Outlaws H. Buchanon Campbell J.J. Gray FreeAgents K. Crochram MOB S. Williams MOB J.R. Quals Mayas N. Sharp Playmakers J. Lewis Mayas D. Kindrid Man-Up N. Liberatore Free Agents D. Wilson Ballers J. Lewis Mayas C. Hoskins And-1 J. Smith And-1 High Scorers Name, Team Points G. Barlow, MOB 36 J. Thomas, Campbell 31 P. Ross, Outlaws 31 H. Buchanon, Campbell 31 R. Williams, Game Changers 30 J. Lewis, Mayas 30 J.J. Gray, Free Agents 28 K. Crochram, MOB 27 M. Bric, Game Changers 27 G. Anderson, NoMercy 26 D. Wilson, Ballers 26 S. Williams, MOB 26 C. Jordan, Playmakers 26 F. Kindrick, Man-Up 25 J.R. Quals, Mayas 25 N. Sharp, Playmakers 25 G. Sealey, Mayas 24 D. Kindrid, Man-Up 24 N. Liberatore, Free Agents 23 M. Butler, MOB 23 R. Kindrick, Man-Up 22 T. Gibson, Man-Up 22 P. Cole, Fill-It Up 22 J. Smith, And-1 21 C. Hoskins, And-1 21 C. Harris, Free Agents 21 J. Atwater, Game Changers 21 M. Thomas, Campbell 21 R. Johnson, Outlaws 20 K. Johnson, D-Up 20 K. Hall, Playmakers 20 S. Copeland, HBK 20

CLARK COUNTY Clark County Parks and Recreation Adult Basketball League Monday, Men’s D Division At Woodbury Middle School

Team W L Black Sheep 10 0 Point Shavers 5 5 The Snakes 5 5 Tree Frogs 5 5 CCI 3 7 Eagle Promotions 2 8

Tuesday, Men’s C Division At Cambridge Recreation Center

Team W L Getting Old 8 1 Nevada Beverage 7 2 Smoking Aces 2 7 DWYL 1 8

Wednesday, Men’s D Division At Woodbury Middle School Team W L Rebels 8 2 Desert Tortoises 7 3 2 Tons of Fun 6 4 Varian 4 6 Time to Ball 3 7 Blazers 2 8 Thursday, Men’s C Division At Cambridge Recreation Center Team W L Getting Old 9 1 Lift Off 5 5 LV Pickup 5 5 Black Sheep 5 5 Citi Center 4 6 Benchwarmers 2 8

bowling

Local Bowling Honor Roll

Men

280+ Game

Name Pins Location

Lance Muni 300 Gold Coast

John Dassi 300 Gold Coast

Donald Davis, Jr. 299 South Point

Allen Zehms 290 South Point

Adam Foren 289 South Point

Ralph Perrone 289 Gold Coast

Gary Seney 289 Gold Coast

Jim Reynolds 288 Gold Coast

Ken Wolcott 287 South Point

Aji Lemos 283 South Point

Clarence Tabor 280 Gold Coast

720+ Series

Name Pins Location

Lance Muni 803 Gold Coast

Mark Voss 795 Gold Coast

Mike Clemence 789 Gold Coast

Alan Frederick 781 South Point

Scott Vernon 760 South Point

Keith Held 759 South Point

Paul Ortiz 757 South Point

Dan Peters 749 South Point

John Dassi 747 Gold Coast

Bryan Veal 746 Gold Coast

Ken Wolcott 745 South Point

Allen Zehms 744 South Point

Steve Searinger 742 South Point

Lyle Jensen 740 South Point

Robert Baca 739 Gold Coast

John Dorsett 739 Gold Coast

Robert Baca 739 Gold Coast

Darryl Smith 737 Gold Coast

Tim Tirri 735 Gold Coast

Mike Foreman 734 Gold Coast

Donald Davis, Jr. 734 South Point

Alan Frederick 732 South Point

Nick Powell 731 South Point

Ace Acedilla 731 Gold Coast

Kenny Nelson 731 Gold Coast

Danny Sebron 730 Gold Coast

Eric Hay 729 Gold Coast

Kerry Painter 729 South Point

John Graham 728 Gold Coast

Bob Hughes Jr. 725 Gold Coast

Louie Tanate 725 South Point

Aji Lemos 724 South Point

Sam Busch 720 South Point

Women

220+ Game

Name Pins Location

Dotty Nadeau-Haynes 280 South Point

Roe Reynolds 268 South Point

Toni Teahl 266 Gold Coast

Robin Bryan 258 Gold Coast

Char Hammel 258 Gold Coast

Dena Hart 257 South Point

Carli Wickman 257 South Point

Stepahnie Munoz 257 South Point

Angelina Diaz 256 South Point

Pam Bongiorno 255 South Point

Janet Bowcutt 253 South Point

Kim Bannister 248 South Point

Dawn Bourgon 246 South Point

Char Hammel 243 Gold Coast

Celeste Barolette 243 South Point

Christina Kinney 239 South Point

Christina Kinney 237 South Point

Melanie Manuel 237 Gold Coast

Raymie Cooper 236 South Point

Susan Velasquez 236 Gold Coast

Roe Reynolds 235 South Point

Dotty Nadeau-Haynes 235 South Point

Heidi Spencer 235 South Point

Laura Sliwinski 234 Gold Coast

Sally Manley 233 South Point

Tanya Fields 233 South Point

Brandy Moran 233 South Point

Cindy Corderman 233 Gold Coast

Keli Callahan 232 South Point

Char Hammel 232 Gold Coast

Sandy Wheeler 232 Gold Coast

Aileen Heacock 231 South Point

Fran Brewer 231 South Point

Margie Maura 228 Gold Coast

Christina Kinney 227 South Point

Doris Jones 227 Gold Coast

Becky Trubiro 227 Gold Coast

Angela Mac 226 Gold Coast

Becky Herman 226 Gold Coast

Dena Hart 226 South Point

Brandy Moran 226 South Point

Linda DeCamp 225 South Point

Carly Perry 225 South Point

G. Elizondo 225 South Point

Yvonne Rutherford 224 Gold Coast

Char Hammel 223 Gold Coast

Erin Wilson 222 Gold Coast

Vicki Tatlow 222 Gold Coast

Robin Bryan 222 Gold Coast

Rose Yadao 220 Gold Coast

620+ Series

Name Pins Location

Dotty Nadeau-Haynes 707 South Point

Christina Kinney 703 South Point

Char Hammel 697 Gold Coast

Robin Bryan 680 Gold Coast

Char Hammel 679 Gold Coast

Kim Bannister 671 South Point

Roe Reynolds 657 South Point

Carli Wickman 650 South Point

Cindy Corderman 649 Gold Coast

G. Elizondo 649 South Point

Yvonne Rutherford 646 Gold Coast

Dena Hart 642 South Point

Heidi Spencer 641 South Point

Laura Sliwinski 640 Gold Coast

Dawn Bourgon 639 South Point

Keli Callahan 636 South Point

Susan Velasquez 627 Gold Coast

Toni Teahl 626 Gold Coast

Tanya Fields 625 South Point

Trish Holthausen 622 South Point

Sandy Wheeler 621 Gold Coast

Football Clark County Flag Football Fall League At McCarran Marketplace

Wednesday, Men’s A Division Team W L Tribe 7 0 Thriller 5 2 Blazers 4 3 Hitmen 2 5 Show Offs 2 5 Tony, Toni, Tone 1 6 Wednesday, Men’s Rec Division Team W L No Threat 7 0 Los Valientez 5 2 The Stunners 5 2 Free Agents 3 4 My Drinking Team 1 6 Project Mayhem 0 7 Saturday, Media Division Team W L Remix 6 0 Cox 6 0 CBS Radio 3 3 Letizia Mass Media 3 3 Fox 5 2 3 Bad Newz Kennels 2 4 KVBC-3 1 4 Channel 8/LV One 0 6 SOFTBALL Las Vegas Senior Softball Association Team W L Blasters 16 5 Bums 9 11 Geezers 9 12 Bombers 7 13 City of Henderson Adult Softball Standings Wednesday, Co-Rec D1 Division Team W L T Wynn Resorts 11 2 1 Losers 9 4 1 Las Vegas Paving 7 7 0 Zappos.com 0 14 0 Wednesday, Co-Rec D Division Team W Ls T Saints No More 10 2 2 ZONE 8 4 2 Misfits 8 6 0 Doormat’s 7 7 0 IA All Stars 5 9 0 The Crew 2 12 0 Thursday, Co-Rec D Division Team W L T Losers 12 2 0 Evil Shenanigans 12 2 0 Vegas 10 4 0 GVBC 8 6 0 Team Henderson 8 6 0 Forced Out 4 10 0 Broadbent&Associates 2 12 0 New Era 0 14 0 Friday, Co-Rec D Division Team W L T Warpigs 13 1 0 PT’s Gold 11 2 1 Pown ‘Um 10 4 0 Riddlers 7 7 0 Royal Rebels 5 9 0 MOBOS 4 10 0 JPG Jags 3 10 1 Advantage Tax 2 12 0 Monday, Men’s D1 Division Team W L T T-Bird Lounge 13 1 0 CRCN Crasher 12 2 0 Jobu’s Rum 9 5 0 Prog.Pest Control 9 5 0 Timbers 5 8 1 Advantage Landscape 4 10 0 Old School 2 11 1 Control Freaks 1 13 0 Monday, Men’s D Division Team W L T Wolves 13 1 0 EZ Money 12 2 0 Stoney Rockn Country 10 4 0 Lucky Joe’s 7 7 0 Imperial Auto/STM 6 8 0 Stay Thirsty 3 11 0 Hit & Run 3 11 0 CB’s 2 12 0 Tuesday, Men’s D1 Division Team W L T Tribe 14 0 0 Capriati Constr. 11 3 0 KO Tickets 11 3 0 BNK 6 8 0 H-Six Hi Roller Host 6 8 0 Cabana Boys 5 9 0 Iron Lotus 3 11 0 Louisville Chuggers 0 14 0 Tuesday, Men’s D Division Team W L T The Bulletheads 13 1 0 Main Course 11 3 0 Chico’s Bail Bonds 8 4 1 Perini 6 7 1 MGM Mirage 6 8 0 Abunai 4 8 1 Base Knocks 3 11 0 Tough Times 2 11 1 Thursday, Men’s D Division Team W L T Dirty Dozen 14 0 0 Chavez Consulting 9 5 0 Hooters Casino Hotel 9 5 0 Gettin Lucky 8 6 0 HBC 5 8 1 We Be Hitt’n That 5 9 0 Killa B’s 3 10 1 R2W 2 12 0 Friday, Men’s D Division Team W L T Budlight 14 0 0 Pittman 12 2 0 Pape Tower Dogs 7 5 2 Brand Energy 5 7 2 LV Mean Machine 5 7 2 Kaboom 5 8 1 Mother Sluggers 2 11 1 The Jive Turkeys 2 12 0 Friday, Co-Rec D Division Team W L T Klynch Mob 12 2 0 Rush Hour 8 6 0 Swingers 7 7 0 Vegas Villains 1 13 0 Friday, Co-Rec E Division Team W L T Pirate’s Booty 12 2 0 Left Out 10 4 0 Done Deal 10 4 0 RFC 7 6 1 Desert Rats 6 7 1 Team Carnage 6 8 0 The Orphans 3 11 0 CPNJ 1 13 0 Monday, Men’s D Division Team W L T Deep 14 0 0 Aguilas 11 3 0 Dis Located 10 3 1 Damaged Goods 7 7 0 Batters 6 7 1 GVUMC 4 10 0 Like A Boss 2 12 0 Neighborhood Church 1 13 0 Tuesday, Men’s E Division Team W L T Blue Steel 12 2 0 FIGHT! 10 4 0 Grandview Grizzlies 9 5 0 Off Constantly 7 7 0 Bombers 7 7 0 JD Byrider 6 8 0 Quality Mechanical 3 11 0 BCI 2 12 0 Thursday, Co-Rec E Division Team W L T Game Over 11 3 0 Look’n to Score 9 4 1 Carpets Galore Gang 9 5 0 Just For Fun 7 6 1 Rehab 7 7 0 Deep 6 8 0 HHBC 4 10 0 Anytime Garage Door 2 12 0

Signups

BASEBALL

Peccole Phantoms Baseball Club

The Peccole Phantoms competitive baseball club will be holding tryouts for its U8 division winter team.

The boundaries for the program are consistent with Peccole Little League and will play Peccole Spring and Fall seasons, as well as club winter season.

The Peccole Phantoms are seeking serious 7 and 8 year old players to add to its competitive little league baseball club team. For more information on tryout dates, schedules and locations, or club dues, contact Coach Warren at 885-8121.

Private Hitting Instruction with UNLV coaches

The UNLV baseball coaching staff is offering private hitting lessons to local players.

For more information, call 895-2475.

Las Vegas Sky Wolves

Adult Baseball Program

An 18+ adult wood bat team is currently looking for pitchers for the 2010 spring season.

If you are interested in playing, please e-mail your information to wolves_baseball@yahoo.com.

BASKETBALL

Southern Nevada Basketball Association

The SNBA is accepting registrations for its upcoming adult basketball leagues.

The leagues are open to men, women, and high school-aged players.

You may register as an individual or as part of a team.

There are morning leagues on Saturdays and evening leagues on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Leagues are starting now and registration is ongoing.

For more information, call Hank at 521-4638.

Tarkanian Basketball Academy

The Tarkanian Basketball Academy has a special 2-for-1 registration ongoing at this time for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.

A discounted rate is available for outside teams as well.

Games start next week.

For more information, call TBA’s office at 871-0096 or visit the league’s Web site at tarkbball.com.

CROSS COUNTRY

Southwest Stallions

Coach Walter Huertas of the Southwest Stallions is heading up a cross country team for Midgets and up.

The Midget division consists of runners born in 1997 and 1998.

The cost for the team will be about $100. Practices will be held at Desert Breeze Park.

For more information, call 683-5085.

FOOTBALL

Wild West Football League

Adult Tackle Football

Several teams in the WWFL are looking for players.

The league is an adult tackle football league that plays games at Fountain Park.

For more information on the Cobras, call Coach Mike at 624-9004.

For more information on the Henderson Wolverines, call Coach Kelly at 834-2025.

TENNIS

International Tennis Center

The newly opened $15 million indoor facility offers tennis enthusiasts a chance to play even on the hottest days of the year.

The facility offers locals court time for just $20 per person for singles and $10 per person for doubles players.

Cardio tennis is also offered at the ITC. The group activity features drills that give players or all abilities a high energy workout. The first class is free to locals.

The facility is located at the corner of Topaz and Oquendo, just a block east of Eastern.

For more information, call 685-6038.

TRACK AND FIELD

Southwest Stallions

The youth track and field club is looking for participants to join its cross country team.

Runners should be between 11 and 18 years old.

Practices are held at 6 p.m. at Desert Breeze Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information, call Coach O’Neal at 683-5085.