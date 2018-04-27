Compete in Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating contest in Las Vegas

The top male and female finishers in Saturday’s qualifier will compete in the Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island.

Plates of leftover hot-dogs after Nathan's Famous hosted the Nevada qualifier for the Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at New York-New York, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Get ready to stuff your faces, Las Vegas.

The Nevada qualifier for the famous Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest is taking place Saturday at New York-New York on the Las Vegas Strip. The contest will take place at 3 p.m.

The top male and female finishers in the qualifier will compete in the Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in New York City and will face top competitors in reigning champs Joey Chestnut and Las Vegas’ Miki Sudo.

Last year, Rich LeFevre of Henderson qualified for the international competition, eating 30 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

