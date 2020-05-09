Coronavirus knocks middleweight Souza off UFC 249 card
JACKSONVILLE, Florida — UFC middleweight Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza has tested positive for coronavirus a day ahead of his scheduled fight at UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
He has been removed from the card, the Review-Journal has confirmed.
ESPN first reported the story.
The rest of the card will proceed as planned.
Marco Lopez, vice chairman of the Florida State Boxing Commission, said late Friday he is still very comfortable with UFC 249 proceeding despite the positive test.
He indicated Souza disclosed a recent contact with an infected relative and was isolated upon his arrival until results came back.
“The system worked,”