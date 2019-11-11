Cosmopolitan ice rink will host Rock ‘N’ Roll marathon after-party

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host the official after-party of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon, the casino announced on Monday.

Skaters take advantage of a mild December day to enjoy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Ice Rink on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host the official after-party of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon, the casino has announced.

Starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, family and friends of runners will enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and ice skating. As runners finish the marathon, they can arrive to the rink, warm up next to a fire-pit, enjoy refreshments, snow showers and ice skating while high above the Las Vegas Strip. All racers that show their racing bib will also receive a complimentary Michelob ULTRA.

Benny the ice skating dog will make a special appearance at 7 p.m.

