Cosmopolitan ice rink will host Rock ‘N’ Roll marathon after-party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2019 - 11:20 am
 

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host the official after-party of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon, the casino has announced.

Starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, family and friends of runners will enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and ice skating. As runners finish the marathon, they can arrive to the rink, warm up next to a fire-pit, enjoy refreshments, snow showers and ice skating while high above the Las Vegas Strip. All racers that show their racing bib will also receive a complimentary Michelob ULTRA.

Benny the ice skating dog will make a special appearance at 7 p.m.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

