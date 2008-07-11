Crying foul over Yankee Dipper

New York Yankees radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling might want to take some etiquette lessons.

A New York Post Page Six article on Wednesday detailed Sterling’s exploits in Yankee Stadium’s press dining room.

“Sterling has made a habit of walking over to the dessert table and dipping his finger into the ice cream barrel,” a source told Page Six.

And, “He wandered over to the cake and pie section, broke off a piece of a cake slice, ate it and wiped his grimy hands on the linen tablecloth, leaving the remainder of the slice for someone else to eat — which indeed happened,” the source continued.

Somebody get this guy a napkin.

• ALL-STAR BY A HAIR? — The Teamsters have Barack Obama, the New Hampshire Union Leader has John McCain and the American Mustache Institute has … Jason Giambi?

The AMI is backing the hirsute slugger in his candidacy for the final American League All-Star spot, which will be determined by fan voting.

Up against Chicago’s Jermaine Dye, Kansas City’s Jose Guillen, Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria and Baltimore’s Brian Roberts, Giambi is batting .256 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs in 78 games — while sporting one of baseball’s great ‘staches.

“It doesn’t take a mathematician to figure out that Jason Giambi’s hitting prowess plus a fashionable mustache equals a bona fide All-Star,” said Aaron Perlut, Executive Director of The American Mustache Institute. “Giambi’s significant first-half production as well as his powerful lip fur — indicating great intellect and good looks — make two very compelling reasons for his place on the American League All-Star roster.”

• ONE FIERCE BIRD — Voting for CBSSportsline’s “Fiercest NFL Mascot” competition closed Tuesday with the Baltimore Ravens’ “Poe,” the AFC’s No. 16 seed, edging the Washington Redskins’ “Chief Zee,” 52 percent to 48 percent.

“As for why I am the best mascot, well, it’s simple,” “Poe” wrote to CBS’s Eric Kay in an e-mail. “I do it for the love, the love of the team, the love of the fans, the love of being a mascot. … My fierceness is genuine and comes from my telltale heart, and I give that heart to my team!”

In other upsets, the Buffalo Bills’ “Billy Buffalo” advanced to the semifinals from the No. 14 seed, and the Oakland Raiders’ collective fans upended the Denver Broncos’ “Miles.”

It was only the Broncos’ third loss to the Raiders since 2003.

• FINDING AN ALLY — Dara Torres, the 41-year-old Olympic swimming qualifier and media darling, is coming under scrutiny for suspicions of steroid use, and the San Francisco Chronicle’s Gwenn Knapp jumped to her defense Wednesday.

“We’ve come a long way since the BALCO investigation schooled us on performance-enhancing drugs,” Knapp wrote. “But how far have we really come? Olympians are still held to higher standards than better-known jocks, and women somehow keep paying higher prices for doping awareness than their male peers.”

COMPILED BY JON GOLD REVIEW-JOURNAL