CSN baseball team ousted from NJCAA World Series

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2017 - 9:44 pm
 

Philip Sieli went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead Wallace Community College to an 11-3 win over College of Southern Nevada in the NJCAA World Series on Sunday in Grand Junction, Colorado.

With the loss, the Coyotes (46-17) were eliminated from the tournament.

Joey Bend went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs for the Dothan, Alabama-based Governors (43-20), who are coached by former major league catcher Mackey Sasser. They totaled six doubles and had a 13-7 edge in hits.

Coronado product Nicco Festa, who had a solo home run and a double, was the lone CSN player with multiple hits.

Shadow Ridge product Isaiah Blaylock started on the mound for the Coyotes and gave up three runs on three hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings, with one strikeout.

Wallace starter Ethan Michaels allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk and struck out three in eight innings.

