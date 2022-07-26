CSN to help recruit officials for Southern Nevada youth sports

The Mavericks tackle their goaltender after winning a 10U Jr. Golden Knights Hockey League game against the Goonies at City National Arena on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

College of Southern Nevada is partnering with the Southern Nevada Officials Association to recruit more officials for youth sports.

The SNOA Coyote Officials Recruitment and Education (SCORE) program will be announced at 11 a.m. Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Youth sports have experienced significant shortages in referees, umpires, scorekeepers and timekeepers.

“We are very excited to partner with CSN to recruit new officials,” SNOA president Vince Kristosik said in a statement. “They have offered support in making sure that we have the resources to find and train the new officials we need to fulfill all of our youth sports commitments this coming year. CSN is an integral part of Southern Nevada and understands how much youth sports contribute to the community.”

