95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Sports

CSN to help recruit officials for Southern Nevada youth sports

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2022 - 2:43 pm
 
The Mavericks tackle their goaltender after winning a 10U Jr. Golden Knights Hockey League game ...
The Mavericks tackle their goaltender after winning a 10U Jr. Golden Knights Hockey League game against the Goonies at City National Arena on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

College of Southern Nevada is partnering with the Southern Nevada Officials Association to recruit more officials for youth sports.

The SNOA Coyote Officials Recruitment and Education (SCORE) program will be announced at 11 a.m. Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Youth sports have experienced significant shortages in referees, umpires, scorekeepers and timekeepers.

“We are very excited to partner with CSN to recruit new officials,” SNOA president Vince Kristosik said in a statement. “They have offered support in making sure that we have the resources to find and train the new officials we need to fulfill all of our youth sports commitments this coming year. CSN is an integral part of Southern Nevada and understands how much youth sports contribute to the community.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
215 Beltway at Sunset expected to reopen soon following police activity
215 Beltway at Sunset expected to reopen soon following police activity
2
Another pro football team comes to Las Vegas
Another pro football team comes to Las Vegas
3
Popular Vegas weatherman Kevin Janison takes on a KTNV tryout
Popular Vegas weatherman Kevin Janison takes on a KTNV tryout
4
More human remains found at Lake Mead
More human remains found at Lake Mead
5
Video shows attempted shooting, robbery; Police seek suspect
Video shows attempted shooting, robbery; Police seek suspect
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sports on TV in Las Vegas
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.