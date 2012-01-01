Davies, BYU dominate San Diego

PROVO, Utah — Brandon Davies scored 21 points and grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds Saturday to lift Brigham Young over San Diego 88-52 in the Cougars’ West Coast Conference home opener.

Noah Hartsock and Charles Abouo scored 15 points apiece for BYU (12-4, 1-1), which opened the game on a 13-1 run and led 34-24 at halftime.

Ken Rancifer scored 12 points and Dennis Kramer 11 to lead the Toreros (5-8, 0-1), who shot 23 percent and made only 5 of 27 3-point attempts.

The Cougars had a 52-33 edge in rebounds. San Diego barely outrebounded Davies — 18-14 — in the first half.

The Cougars had won six conference titles as members of the Mountain West Conference from 1999 to 2011, with a 126-54 record. But they jumped to the WCC this season only to lose their debut 98-82 at Saint Mary’s on Wednesday.

San Diego, picked to finish last in the conference with three freshmen in its lineup, started the season 4-1 but has lost four straight and seven of eight.