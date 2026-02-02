Defending champion Vegas Knight Hawks to open season in Green Bay Blizzard

The Knight Hawks will play their home opener at 4:30 p.m. April 12 vs. the Jacksonville Sharks.

Knight Hawks defensive back James Caesar (12), wide receiver CJ Windham Jr. (7), wide receiver Quentin Randolph (4) and defensive back Darius Williams (21) yell, “we ain’t done yet” after winning the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Knight Hawks will open their 2026 Indoor Football League title defense in a 1 p.m. March 15 game at the Green Bay Blizzard, the team announced Monday.

The Knight Hawks will play their home opener at 4:30 p.m. April 12 vs. the Jacksonville Sharks. The schedule will include a midseason IFL Cup game for the top two teams at that time.

Vegas, who won the 2025 title game 64-61 over Green Bay, will play eight home games at Lee’s Family Forum. Tickets go on sale Tuesday for group sales, Feb. 9 for flexible season tickets and March 9 for single game.

2026 Knight Hawks schedule

All times Pacific

March 15 at Green Bay Blizzard, 1 p.m.

March 29 at Tucson Sugar Skulls, 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Jacksonville Sharks, 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at San Antonio Gunslingers, 2 p.m.

April 25 vs. New Mexico Chupacabras, 6 p.m.

May 3 vs. Arizona Rattlers, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 18 vs Orlando Pirates at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

May 24 vs. TBD, IFL Cup game at New Jersey, 11 a.m. or 4:30 p.m.

May 30 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers, 6 p.m.

June 7 at Northern Arizona Wranglers, 4:30 p.m.

June 13 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls, 7 p.m.

June 19 at San Diego Strike Force, 7 p.m.

June 27 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers, 6 p.m.

July 5 at New Mexico Chupacabras, 1:30 p.m.

July 12 vs. San Diego Strike Force, 4:30 p.m.

July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers, 6 p.m.