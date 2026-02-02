Defending champion Vegas Knight Hawks to open season in Green Bay Blizzard
The Knight Hawks will play their home opener at 4:30 p.m. April 12 vs. the Jacksonville Sharks.
The Vegas Knight Hawks will open their 2026 Indoor Football League title defense in a 1 p.m. March 15 game at the Green Bay Blizzard, the team announced Monday.
The Knight Hawks will play their home opener at 4:30 p.m. April 12 vs. the Jacksonville Sharks. The schedule will include a midseason IFL Cup game for the top two teams at that time.
Vegas, who won the 2025 title game 64-61 over Green Bay, will play eight home games at Lee’s Family Forum. Tickets go on sale Tuesday for group sales, Feb. 9 for flexible season tickets and March 9 for single game.
2026 Knight Hawks schedule
All times Pacific
March 15 at Green Bay Blizzard, 1 p.m.
March 29 at Tucson Sugar Skulls, 4:30 p.m.
April 12 vs. Jacksonville Sharks, 4:30 p.m.
April 18 at San Antonio Gunslingers, 2 p.m.
April 25 vs. New Mexico Chupacabras, 6 p.m.
May 3 vs. Arizona Rattlers, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, May 18 vs Orlando Pirates at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
May 24 vs. TBD, IFL Cup game at New Jersey, 11 a.m. or 4:30 p.m.
May 30 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers, 6 p.m.
June 7 at Northern Arizona Wranglers, 4:30 p.m.
June 13 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls, 7 p.m.
June 19 at San Diego Strike Force, 7 p.m.
June 27 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers, 6 p.m.
July 5 at New Mexico Chupacabras, 1:30 p.m.
July 12 vs. San Diego Strike Force, 4:30 p.m.
July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers, 6 p.m.