Desert Dogs drop home opener to Panther City

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs struggled to generate any offense and lost their home opener 9-3 to Panther City on Friday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Desert Dogs goalie Landon Kells (42) takes a ball to the chest on a shot by Panther City forward Cameron Wengreniuk (96) with teammate defender Tor Reinholdt (7) moving in during the first half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Panther City transitioner Tony Malcolm (2) is hit by Desert Dogs forward Jacob Ruest (20) during the first half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs forward Reid Reinholdt (97) leaps on a shot attempt versus Panther City goalie Nick Dammed (39) with transitioner Tony Malcolm (2) defending from behind during the first half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs defender Tyson Roe (13) is hit from both sides on a drive to the goal by Panther City defender Patrick Foley (8) and transitioner Tony Malcolm (2) during the first half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs goalie Landon Kells (42) takes a ball to the chest on a shot by Panther City forward Cameron Wengreniuk (96) with teammate defender Tor Reinholdt (7) moving in during the first half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs head coach Shawn Williams talks with players on the bench versus Panther City during the first half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs forward Charlie Bertrand (61) is hit from both sides on a drive to the goal by Panther City transitioner Tony Malcolm (2) and defender Connor Sellars (13) during the first half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs goalie Landon Kells (42) smothers Panther City forward Cameron Wengreniuk (96) after a missed shot with teammate defender Tor Reinholdt (7) assisting during the first half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs goalie Landon Kells (42) rejects a shot by Panther City forward Cameron Wengreniuk (96) with teammate defender Tor Reinholdt (7) moving in during the first half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs players celebrate a score with the fans over Panther City during the first half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones presents a Key to the Las Vegas Strip to Desert Dogs team owners Joe Tsai, Wayne Gretzky, Janet Jones and Steve Nash greet the crowd as they ready to face Panther City during the first half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs forward Zack Greer (88) looks to shoot with Panther City defender Nate Wade (51) pressing hard during the second half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs forward Zack Greer (88) dives while attempting a shot after splitting Panther City defenders during the second half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs forward Jack Hannah (33) readies to shoot as Panther City defender Matt Hossack (94) drives him back during the second half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs and Panther City players fight as referees attempt to stop it during the second half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs and Panther City players fight as referees attempt to stop it during the second half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs forward Rob Hellyer (10) is thrown to the turf by Panther City transitioner Sam Clare (93) while fighting during the second half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs players and coaches cheer as their teammates fight with Panther City during the second half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Trailing 4-1 at halftime, the Desert Dogs (0-2) came out firing with four shots on goal in the first five minutes of the second half, and it paid off when forward Zack Greer found the back of the net off a pass from forward Rob Hellyer during a power play.

Trailing 4-1 at halftime, the Desert Dogs (0-2) came out firing with four shots on goal in the first five minutes of the second half, and it paid off when forward Zack Greer found the back of the net off a pass from forward Rob Hellyer during a power play.

Shortly after, Greer had another prime scoring opportunity in front of the net. But when his shot missed, forward Charlie Bertrand put in the rebound to cut the deficit to 4-3.

But Panther City (2-0) put an end to a Desert Dogs comeback when forward Jonathan Donville carved through the defense and put a shot past goalie Landon Kells early in the fourth quarter.

Less than 15 seconds later, off the ensuing faceoff, forward Tony Malcom put in another Panther City goal to put the game out of reach at 6-3.

“(Panther City) was ready,” Desert Dogs coach Shawn Williams said. “I thought that going into the fourth quarter, we were still feeling good about ourselves and had a good chance to finish, and it just didn’t turn out.”

Despite having a rambunctious crowd for their first home game — which included co-owners Wayne Gretzky, Steve Nash and Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams — the Desert Dogs put themselves at an early disadvantage.

Forward Jacob Ruest went to the penalty box for an illegal cross-check, and Panther City capitalized on the early man advantage with a power-play goal from forward Dean Fairall. Panther City added another goal less than three minutes later from forward Will Malcom.

Las Vegas’ first good scoring chance came shortly after on a two-on-one breakaway, but defenseman Tor Reinholdt stumbled after receiving the pass from defenseman John Wagner, and his shot was off target.

Panther City led 2-0 fter the first quarter. The Desert Dogs then had to kill off another penalty 90 seconds into the second quarter on a check in the back from defenseman Garrett McIntosh.

“They were coming at us pretty aggressively early, and we were on our heels a bit,” Williams said. “They were beating us up in the transition game. … The guys had a tough time getting into rhythm.”

The Desert Dogs broke through for their first goal with 6:39 left in the second quarter. Forward Marshall King connected with Ruest from the far side as Ruest cut through the middle of the Panther City defense in front of the net, and he scored falling down.

Panther City, which recorded 22 shots on goal in the first half, padded its lead before the break with goals from Tony Malcom and Phil Caputo.

Kells stopped 35 of the 44 Panther City shots on goal he faced. Greer finished with two points, a goal and an assist.

The Desert Dogs are off until Jan. 6 when they host the Philadelphia Wings.

