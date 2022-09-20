Desert Dogs to begin inaugural pro lacrosse season in December

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs will begin their inaugural National Lacrosse League season Dec. 9 against the Panther City LC in Fort Worth, Texas.

Joe Tsai, businessman and owner of the Brooklyn Nets as well as the Las Vegas Lacrosse team, shakes hands with Wayne Gretzky, former professional ice hockey player and co-owner of Las Vegas Lacrosse, at an event to announce the expansion of the National Lacrosse League to Las Vegas, becoming the league's 15th team that will begin playing in fall of 2022, on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Desert Dogs (courtesy)

Panther City will then play the Desert Dogs on Dec. 16 in the club’s first-ever home game at Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay, the team announced Tuesday. The Desert Dogs home opener will be televised nationally on ESPN2 and available via the ESPN+ streaming service.

In all, the Desert Dogs will play an 18-game regular season, with nine each at home and away. All the team’s games fall on Fridays or Saturdays starting in December and running through the regular season finale April 29 at home against the Saskatchewan Rush.

“We’re looking forward to an exciting, highly-competitive schedule in our inaugural season,” coach and general manager Shawn Williams said in a statement. “We have some amazing home matchups on our plate and I can’t wait for our fans here in Vegas to experience the game of box lacrosse up close and personal.”

Fans can purchase tickets to the first home game Tuesday through Thursday on the team’s website. The Desert Dogs will host two home games per month during the season.

Those who miss the early bird sale for the inaugural home game can join a wait list on the Desert Dogs website to be notified when single game tickets are available. Season ticket information can also be found on the team’s website.

The Desert Dogs season includes a home game against the defending league champion, the Colorado Mammoth, on Feb. 4 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Announced last year, the Desert Dogs are co-owned by Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, pro golfer Dustin Johnson and Nets coach Steve Nash.

