Desert Oasis, Palo Verde remain atop baseball, softball rankings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2018 - 1:58 pm
 
Updated April 25, 2018 - 1:58 pm

Class 4A Baseball

School Record Previous
1. Desert Oasis 25-3 1
2. Rancho 22-4 2
3. Basic 23-4 4
4. Bishop Gorman 20-6 3
5. Centennial 20-6 6
6. Palo Verde 19-7 5
7. Cimarron-Memorial 16-10 8
8. Coronado 17-8 7
9. Green Valley 15-10 9
10. Arbor View 16-9-1

Class 4A Softball

School Record Previous
1. Palo Verde 22-7 1
2. Shadow Ridge 18-8 2
3. Centennial 20-12 3
4. Sierra Vista 20-7 4
5. Basic 18-7 7
6. Coronado 19-8 5
7. Desert Oasis 21-6 6
8. Durango 20-8-1 8
9. Liberty 15-6 9
10. Rancho 17-12 10

Class 3A Baseball

School Record Previous
1. Boulder City 13-11-1 1
2. Chaparral 20-3 2
3. Desert Pines 16-7 3
4. Virgin Valley 13-7-1 5
5. Pahrump Valley 10-13-1

Class 3A Softball

School Record Previous
1. Moapa Valley 17-5 1
2. Pahrump Valley 18-7 3
3. Boulder City 15-9 2
4. Chaparral 11-3 4
5. Del Sol 10-9 5

