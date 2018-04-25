Desert Oasis, Palo Verde remain atop baseball, softball rankings

Class 4A Baseball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Desert Oasis
|25-3
|1
|2. Rancho
|22-4
|2
|3. Basic
|23-4
|4
|4. Bishop Gorman
|20-6
|3
|5. Centennial
|20-6
|6
|6. Palo Verde
|19-7
|5
|7. Cimarron-Memorial
|16-10
|8
|8. Coronado
|17-8
|7
|9. Green Valley
|15-10
|9
|10. Arbor View
|16-9-1
|—
Class 4A Softball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Palo Verde
|22-7
|1
|2. Shadow Ridge
|18-8
|2
|3. Centennial
|20-12
|3
|4. Sierra Vista
|20-7
|4
|5. Basic
|18-7
|7
|6. Coronado
|19-8
|5
|7. Desert Oasis
|21-6
|6
|8. Durango
|20-8-1
|8
|9. Liberty
|15-6
|9
|10. Rancho
|17-12
|10
Class 3A Baseball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Boulder City
|13-11-1
|1
|2. Chaparral
|20-3
|2
|3. Desert Pines
|16-7
|3
|4. Virgin Valley
|13-7-1
|5
|5. Pahrump Valley
|10-13-1
|—
Class 3A Softball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Moapa Valley
|17-5
|1
|2. Pahrump Valley
|18-7
|3
|3. Boulder City
|15-9
|2
|4. Chaparral
|11-3
|4
|5. Del Sol
|10-9
|5
