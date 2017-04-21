Desharnais scores late in OT as Oilers edge Sharks, 4-3

San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau, center, tries to get past Edmonton Oilers' Kris Russell, left, and Zack Kassian during the third period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre-Fleury (29) stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets Matt Calvert (11) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm, left, of Sweden, hugs goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, in the final seconds of Game 4 of the team's first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 4-1 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Montreal Canadiens right wing Alexander Radulov (47) and New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) vie for control for the puck during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski, right, upends Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic during the third period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — David Desharnais scored late in the first overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Sharks on Thursday night, pushing San Jose to the brink of elimination in the NHL playoffs.

Desharnais, in the slot, one-timed a Leon Draisaitl cross-ice pass past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones to cap an overtime session dominated by Edmonton.

The Oilers lead the Western Conference quarterfinal series 3-2 with Game 6 Saturday night in San Jose.

The series winner takes on the Anaheim Ducks in Round 2.

Patrick Maroon, Mark Letestu, and Oscar Klefbom also scored for Edmonton. Mikkel Boedker, Patrick Marleau, and David Schlemko had goals for San Jose.

The Oilers — looking for a bounce-back game after a 7-0 beat-down by the Sharks in Game 4 — dominated the first 10 minutes, energized by the deafening roar of the orange and blue-clad fans at Rogers Place.

PREDATORS 4, BLACKHAWKS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi scored twice, Pekka Rinne had 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night to complete a surprising sweep of the Western Conference’s top seed.

Colton Sissons also scored and Viktor Arvidsson added an empty-net goal as Nashville completed the franchise’s first playoff sweep. Led by Rinne’s shutouts in the first two games, the Predators limited the high-scoring Blackhawks to just three goals in 13 periods.

Nashville will face the winner of the St. Louis-Minnesota series in the second round. The Blues have a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5 on Saturday in Minnesota.

Chicago became the first No. 1 seed to lose in the opening round since the Los Angeles Kings knocked off the Vancouver Canucks on their way to the Stanley Cup title in 2012. Chicago’s second straight first-round exit followed a regular season in which the Blackhawks went 50-23-9 and recorded 109 points, the second-highest total in franchise history.

It was the first time a No. 1 seed was swept in the first round since the NHL adopted its current playoff format in 1994.

Jonathan Toews scored in the third period for Chicago, and Corey Crawford had 22 saves.

PENGUINS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby and Scott Wilson scored 51 seconds apart in the third period, helping the Penguins eliminate the Blue Jackets in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Bryan Rust scored twice for Pittsburgh, Phil Kessel added his second of the playoffs and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 49 saves. The defending Stanley Cup champions will face the winner of the Toronto-Washington series in the conference semifinals starting next week.

William Karlsson and Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets, but Sergei Bobrovsky stopped just 27 of 32 shots to finish a forgettable series.

Columbus trailed by three in the second period but had a potential tying goal waved off in the third for interference. Pittsburgh responded immediately. Crosby’s one-timer on the power play restored a two-goal lead and Wilson’s backhand less than a minute later finished off the Blue Jackets.

RANGERS 3, CANADIENS 2, OT

MONTREAL — Mika Zibanejad scored at 14:22 of overtime, lifting the Rangers to a big win in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series.

Chris Kreider’s shot on a rush went off Alexei Emelin’s stick right to Zibanejad for a shot into an open side.

The Rangers grabbed a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. They can advance with a win in Game 6 on Saturday.

Jesper Fast and Brady Skjei also scored for New York. Henrik Lundqvist made 34 saves.

Artturi Lehkonen scored and set up a goal by Brendan Gallagher in the first period for Montreal. Carey Price had 33 stops.