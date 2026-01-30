Diamond Leung is Review-Journal’s new assistant sports editor

Diamond Leung, who will lead the Review-Journal’s coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders, has an extensive resume as both an editor and beat writer.

Diamond Leung, an accomplished sports journalist at local, regional and national outlets, has been hired as an assistant sports editor at the Review-Journal.

Leung most recently was deputy sports editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer, where he oversaw coverage of the Eagles. Prior to that, he was managing editor of sports business verticals at The Athletic and SportTechie.

“Diamond will bring enthusiasm and a bevy of ideas that will help us to continue to elevate the Review-Journal Sports Department,” Assistant Managing Editor for Sports Bill Bradley said. “His experience as a reporter and an editor will bring a different perspective to all Southern Nevada sports as they continue to grow.”

Prior to working as an editor, Leung had an extensive career as a beat writer.

He covered the Golden State Warriors for the Bay Area News Group during their 2015 NBA championship run and the following year, when the team won 73 regular-season games before losing a 3-1 lead in the Finals to Cleveland.

Leung also covered Michigan State for MLive.com, college basketball for ESPN.com and the Los Angeles Dodgers for The Press-Enterprise.

During his time covering the Warriors, Leung wrote about college basketball throughout the West Coast, including a Mountain West Conference when Kawhi Leonard of San Diego State and Jimmer Fredette of BYU led their respective teams to the Sweet 16.

A graduate of UCLA and originally from San Francisco, Leung’s duties at the Review-Journal will include overseeing coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to come to a major-league sports town and tell the stories that matter,” Leung said. “We have a skilled and talented staff and plan to be relentlessly interesting with our coverage and ideas. This is going to be a lot of fun.”

