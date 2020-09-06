113°F
Djokovic defaults from U.S. Open after ball hits line judge

By The Associated Press
September 6, 2020 - 2:53 pm
 

NEW YORK — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball Sunday.

It was a stunning end to Djokovic’s bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and his 26-0 start to this season.

Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set.

As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him. The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court.

After a discussion of several minutes with officials on court, Djokovic walked over to shake hands with Carreno Busta, and the default was announced.

