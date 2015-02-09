Domestic violence charges against Panthers player dismissed

Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy’s domestic-abuse case was abruptly dismissed Monday because his accuser could not be found to testify.

On Monday, the assault charges against Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy were dropped and a settlement was reached.

The prosecution said repeated attempts to reach Nicole Holder, Hardy’s ex-girlfriend, failed and the domestic violence charges were dismissed.

Hardy left the courthouse without comment.

“Due to the circumstances of this case, the victim’s testimony would have been critical evidence for the jury to consider,” District Attorney Andrew Murray said in a statement Monday. “The victim appears to have made herself unavailable to the state.”

The district attorney’s office said it has “reliable information” that Holder and Hardy have reached a civil settlement.

Hardy was convicted last summer of assaulting and threatening to kill his former girlfriend. He appealed the ruling and was assigned for a jury trial that was to start Monday morning at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse in Charlotte, N.C.

Hardy requested the jury trial on July 15 after Mecklenburg District Court Judge Rebecca Thorne Tin found the 2013 Pro Bowl selection guilty. Under North Carolina law, his appeal set aside the guilty verdict.

Hardy played only one game last season but received $13.1 million from Carolina after being designated the franchise tag in February. He was placed on the inactive roster in Week 2 and then put on the commissioner’s exempt list before Week 3 until his case was resolved.

An NFL spokesman said Hardy’s status with the league “remains unchanged until we fully review the matter.”