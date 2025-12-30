ECHL players ratify labor deal, end hockey strike affecting Golden Knights

The new agreement will run through the 2029-30 season for the North American minor league two tiers below the NHL. Games resume Tuesday night. after the postponements began Friday.

The Professional Hockey Players’ Association announced Tuesday that its membership had ratified a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement with the ECHL following a strike that forced the postponement of 41 games since last week.

The new agreement will run through the 2029-30 season for the North American minor league two tiers below the NHL. Games resume Tuesday night. after the postponements began Friday.

The agreement involves the Golden Knights’ affiliate, the Tahoe Lake Monsters. Tahoe had two games canceled by the strike (Saturday and Sunday at Rapid City, South Dakota).

The Lake Monsters return to play Wednesday night at Rapid City.

“This agreement reflects the unity, resolve, professionalism and discipline of our members throughout this process,” PHPA Executive Director Brian Ramsay said. “Meaningful progress was made in several key areas identified as priorities by our members, and this outcome would not have been possible without their engagement and support.”

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said the new deal “significantly increases player compensation, improves health and safety and delivers on new initiatives that are responsive to our players’ needs.” He also said it would allow the league to grow and enable to continue providing “accessible” hockey for its fans and communities.

Contract details were not released. Before the strike, the ECHL said it would raise player salaries 20% in the first year, increase per diems, guarantee more off days and limit travel between back-to-back games to 325 miles. The league also said it had offered to raise the salary cap by 19.8%.

Including the Lake Monsters, the ECHL has 30 teams, 29 of which are in the U.S. and one in Canada in Trois-Rivières, Quebec. The sides had been engaged in talks since January.

