Ed Graney’s radio show moves to morning drive

Ed Graney is sports columnist for the Review-Journal and co-host of ESPN Radio show in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Las Vegas will soon be waking up to “The Press Box.”

Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and his ESPN Radio show is moving to morning drive time. Graney and co-host Clay Baker can be heard on ESPN 1100 AM and 100.9 FM from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. beginning Oct. 2.

Graney, who will continue to write columns for the RJ, and Baker have hosted “The Press Box” since May 2017. Their show currently airs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Before that, Graney co-hosted various local sports talk shows on ESPN, Fox Sports Radio and AM 720 KDWN.

“We are thrilled to give listeners the chance to wake up with ‘The Press Box,’ ” said Mark Seidel, program director for Las Vegas Sports Network. “You will now be able to keep up with all the happenings of Las Vegas sports as well as the big stories around the sports world first thing in the morning. ‘The Press Box’ with Ed and Clay has been and will continue to be your go-to source for local sports coverage. This is what the listeners asked for, and we couldn’t be happier to bring it to them.”

A native of Laguna Beach, California, Graney is a past winner of top-10 recognition for sports columns by The Associated Press Sports Editors and a five-time Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year. He has worked at the Review-Journal since May 2006.

A native of Detroit, Baker has worked for Lotus Broadcasting since 2004. Before that, he was with Sporting News and Fox Sports Radio Networks. He is a former producer for, among others, the late Papa Joe Chevalier, Fabulous Sports Babe and JT The Brick.