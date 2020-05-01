Evo 2020 canceled

The annual Evolution Championship Series has been canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But fans won’t have to do without Evo completely.

Chanel McDaniel, left, of Los Angeles, who goes by "Bunny VonDoom," competes against Mo-Yung Sing Ho, of China, in "Tekken 7" during the preliminary rounds of the Evolution Championship Series, or EVO, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Organizers announced the cancellation of the tournament on social media on Friday afternoon. Evo 2020 was scheduled to take place July 31 to Aug. 2 at Mandalay Bay. All tickets and hotel reservations will be refunded automatically.

A message from the Evo team…

Organizers said an online event will happen this summer.

The yearly tournament has been held in Las Vegas since 2005. This year’s lineup was to include Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Drgaon Ball FighterZ and more.