Sports

Evo 2020 canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2020 - 2:24 pm
 

The annual Evolution Championship Series has been canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But fans won’t have to do without Evo completely.

Organizers announced the cancellation of the tournament on social media on Friday afternoon. Evo 2020 was scheduled to take place July 31 to Aug. 2 at Mandalay Bay. All tickets and hotel reservations will be refunded automatically.

Organizers said an online event will happen this summer.

The yearly tournament has been held in Las Vegas since 2005. This year’s lineup was to include Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Drgaon Ball FighterZ and more.

THE LATEST
Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

UNLV senior En-Pei Huang, shown in 2017, was named All-Mountain West in doubles for a fourth ti ...
UNLV roundup: Five tennis players given league honors
RJ

UNLV seniors En-Pei Huang, Alex Kobelt and Eric Samuelsson and juniors Izumi Asano and Jordan Sauer gained All-Mountain West tennis honors, the league announced Thursday.

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrate ...
NFL star Von Miller says he’s recovered from COVID-19
By Arnie Stapleton The Associated Press

Miller went public with his diagnosis on April 16, saying he wanted to show that the virus could affect anybody, even a young, world-class athlete in tip-top shape.

Andre Dawson poses for a photo at Paradise Memorial Funeral Home, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in ...
Former MVP Andre Dawson deals with coronavirus as a mortician
By Steven Wine The Associated Press

The man consoling mourners and directing his staff at Paradise Memorial Funeral Home might look familiar if he wasn’t wearing a mask. It’s baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson.