Fauci’s first pitch to open baseball season a little outside
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, opened up the major league baseball season by throwing out the first pitch before Thursday night’s season opener between the defending champion Washington Nationals and the visiting New York Yankees.
To say Fauci flattened the curve with the pitch would be an understatement. His throw fell way short and to the first-base side of home plate.
And in keeping with social distance practice, Fauci and catcher Sean Doolittle bumped elbows.