Fauci’s first pitch to open baseball season a little outside

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, opened up the major league baseball season by throwing out the first pitch before Thursday night’s season opener between the defending champion Washington Nationals and the visiting New York Yankees.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the first inning of an opening day baseball game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, opened up the major league baseball season by throwing out the first pitch before Thursday night’s season opener between the defending champion Washington Nationals and the visiting New York Yankees.

To say Fauci flattened the curve with the pitch would be an understatement. His throw fell way short and to the first-base side of home plate.

And in keeping with social distance practice, Fauci and catcher Sean Doolittle bumped elbows.